KSU faculty votes no confidence in board of regents and chairwoman

The Kentucky State University faculty senate voted Thursday by a wide margin to express no confidence in Board of Regents Chairwoman Karen Bearden and narrowly voted to express no confidence in the entire KSU Board of Regents.
The highly unusual move caps off a tumultuous two months at the historically black college, in which numerous people protested a presidential search that omitted popular interim President Aaron Thompson and instead included two candidates with blemished records and another with minimal experience in higher education.
Last week, the board voted 7-3 to hire M. Christopher Brown as its 15th president, despite the fact he was ousted from his most recent job as president of Alcorn State University because of financial improprieties.
The faculty senate voted 50-30 to express no confidence in Bearden, with another five people abstaining and one ballot left blank. Out of 110 eligible faculty, 86 cast ballots.
A separate vote of no confidence in the entire board was much closer — 39 to 36, with 11 abstentions, according to the registrar’s certified vote totals.
Kimberly Sipes, the chairwoman of the faculty senate, said the vote came after years of concern over the board of regents. Despite the vote being largely symbolic, it signals a dramatic rift on the Frankfort campus.
“There have been a significant number of faculty who were concerned with leadership and decisions being made at the university by the board of regents and by the leadership of the board,” Sipes said. “So the presidential search was the tipping point. We needed to make a statement to let our feelings be known. Our goal by doing this, now that we know a majority of the faculty are in agreement, we would like the board to take notice, and be able to have a discussion of issues that are important to the university.”
Sipes said several attempts were made to stop the board’s vote to hire Brown or declare it illegitimate.
Bearden has declined to speak to the media since the presidential search began attracting attention. Instead, regent Ekumene Lysonge, who chaired the search committee, issued a statement calling the vote a “crossroads” for Kentucky State.
“Our board has heard the voices of many stakeholders for the past several months,” the statement said. “The Frankfort community, our alumni, our staff, our students, and now our faculty have all shared their voices. We respect the role of academic freedom, and the shared governance model in higher education. ... The board has been and is ready to hear any and all concerns, from the faculty, staff, students, and/or community ... Our board plans to use yesterday’s results as a catalyst for change.”
Kentucky State has suffered from shaky finances and declining enrollment in recent years. Between 2013 and 2015, total enrollment fell from 2,533 to 1,586, although it has since risen 30 percent, and it’s currently facing a nearly $7 million deficit. The school was excluded from last year’s state budget cuts to higher education because former President Raymond Burse said it might force the school to close.
Linda Blackford: 859-231-1359, @lbblackford
Comments