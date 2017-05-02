Kroger Field approved despite opposition by student and faculty trustees

0:45 Commonwealth Stadium renamed Kroger Field Pause

1:24 'Don't waste your life:' She overcame homelessness, blindness to get college degree

1:11 Milestones in the 44-year history of Commonwealth Stadium

0:19 Dunbar high school pays tribute to student

2:53 Coming soon: What happens when you use 28 GoPros to photograph Derby hats?

1:01 McConnell speaks about miner's health benefits on U.S. Senate floor

1:14 One-eyed horse Patch a sentimental favorite in Derby

2:40 USA Drone Port Preliminary design

2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU