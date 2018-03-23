‘Gangs, guns and naked pictures.’ Lexington focuses on what lands students in court.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 108 ‘What do our lives mean to you?’ Students rally at state Capitol for school safety Pause 39 Cars honk for teachers holding walk-in at Triangle Park 86 ‘We are underpaid for what we do.’ Fayette teachers hold walk-ins against pension changes. 76 'Say their names!' Lafayette students remember victims of school shootings. 121 Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School 52 Gunshot causes worry, fear for students 46 Teachers protest pension bill 63 Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’ 34 Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right' 21 ‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Heather Matics, assistant county attorney for Fayette Co., discusses how her office tries to always work in the best interest of the juvenile. Video by Matt Goins matt@mattgoins.com

Heather Matics, assistant county attorney for Fayette Co., discusses how her office tries to always work in the best interest of the juvenile. Video by Matt Goins matt@mattgoins.com