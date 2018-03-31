‘60 Minutes’ to feature UK prof who developed a way to decipher ancient scrolls

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 61 Teachers' pension sickout didn't leave kids hungry Pause 60 KEA President to teachers: Tell lawmakers 'that was their last vote' 108 ‘What do our lives mean to you?’ Students rally at state Capitol for school safety 39 Cars honk for teachers holding walk-in at Triangle Park 86 ‘We are underpaid for what we do.’ Fayette teachers hold walk-ins against pension changes. 76 'Say their names!' Lafayette students remember victims of school shootings. 121 Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School 52 Gunshot causes worry, fear for students 46 Teachers protest pension bill 63 Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’ Video Link copy Embed Code copy

University of Kentucky Professor Brent Seales and his team have further unlocked writings in the ancient En-Gedi scroll - the first severely damaged, ink-based scroll to be unrolled and identified noninvasively. Through virtual unwrapping, they have revealed it to be the earliest copy of a Pentateuchal book – Leviticus – ever found in a Holy Ark. VisCenter

