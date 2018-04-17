Kentucky education commissioner resigns; advocate for charter schools appointed

Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt resigned Tuesday after a four-hour, closed-door meeting by the state board of education, whose members were all appointed by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.
The board, which included seven members that Bevin named Monday, appointed Wayne Lewis, chair of the Kentucky Charter Schools Advisory Council, as an interim leader at an annual salary of $150,000 a year.
The new board met behind closed doors for more than four hours on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 6 p.m., former board chairman Roger Marcum said Pruitt had left the building and would not be returning. He said Pruitt was an honorable man.
Pruitt was hired when the board was controlled by appointees of former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear.
In September 2015, the board unanimously voted Pruitt as Kentucky's sixth commissioner of education.
Bevin on Monday issued an executive order appointing seven new members to the board, including Hal Heiner, former Education and Workforce Development secretary, and the governor’s former communications director, Amanda Stamper. Heiner resigned his cabinet secretary job to take the new post. All seven seats were vacant as of Friday because the terms expired.
Bevin previously named four others to the board that develops policies governing Kentucky’s 173 school districts and the Kentucky Department of Education, so his appointees now have full control. The president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, Robert King, serves by law as a non-voting member of the board.
The state board chose Milton Seymore as its chair Tuesday. When a motion was made that Heiner be the board chairman, he declined, saying he supported Seymore.
As Gov. Matt Bevin’s appointees on the Kentucky Board of Education deliberated on whether to fire Pruitt, he said support from teachers and others in the previous 24 hours made him feel “like I made a difference.”
The audience in the board meeting room gave him a standing ovation and the Commissioner, became emotional.
“It is what it is,” Pruitt said of the deliberations over whether he would lose his job. “When I came here I knew it was always an option.”
He said he had not been told prior to the vote that he would lose his job. He said being Commissioner of Education in Kentucky was the greatest job he ever had.
He said wherever he is, he will continue his dedication to public education, remembering children and educators.
Pruitt said Bevin had the right to appoint whoever he wanted to the state education board.
About Bevin, Pruitt said, “To be perfectly honest with you I haven't had a conversation with him in a long time.” He said he couldn’t speculate on whether they had philosophical differences.
At a morning news conference, Bevin said he liked Pruitt. “I don’t know him super well. I like him as a person,” he said.
Bevin did not talk about whether Pruitt was to be removed later in the day or whether the state would take over the Jefferson County Public Schools system.
“I can’t even begin to state that. That it is or isn't the case. Because I have zero involvement in this decision. No. 1, the odds of that happening before there is an understanding of what's going on with this audit, I would guess if this board has any competency and I believe they will, will be about zero.”
He said he could not hypothesize what the board might do “but here’s what I want ... to close this achievement gap.”
Heiner said his No. 1 priority on the education board is closing the achievement gap in Kentucky. He said Kentucky is moving backward in this goal.
Jim Waters, president of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, a free-market think tank in Lexington that favors “school choice" this week praised Bevin's appointments as critically important, saying the new members would bring a sense of reform.
But critics in the General Assembly said they fear Bevin, who has feuded with teachers and school leaders, will use the Board of Education to promote his political agenda.
“So he has loaded it up with charter school proponents, that’s what he has done,” said state Rep. Kelly Flood, D-Lexington, a member of the House budget subcommittee that oversees K-12 schools.
Comments