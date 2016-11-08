Rand Paul defeats Jim Gray to keep his Senate seat

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul scooped up his consolation prize Tuesday, defeating Lexington mayor Jim Gray to maintain his U.S. Senate seat.
This time last year, Paul, a Republican, was hoping to spend this election night making his acceptance speech as President-elect of the United States.
But after an unsuccessful bid in a crowded field, Paul spent most of 2016 marching through Kentucky instead of Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, rallying support for his Senate election at town halls and local businesses.
Paul led throughout the campaign, according to the limited polling available, and acted like it. In campaign stops across the state he rarely, if ever, mentioned Gray’s name, choosing instead to focus on Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her agenda.
“Rand Paul benefitted from a presidential election that distracted voters from congressional contests and encouraged people to vote on partisan brand names,” said Stephen Voss, a political science professor at the University of Kentucky.
Paul continued his libertarian message of ending governmental regulations and eliminating the national debt. Paul was able to campaign on bills he proposed and his well-publicized filibusters on issues regarding privacy.
For the most part, the campaign was a sleepy one. It wasn’t until the only debate when Gray accused Paul of having “wild ass” philosophies that the campaign showed signs of life.
The attention wasn’t enough to cut the gap.
“The senate election never really woke up and we’ll never really know if Jim Gray could have gained more traction,” Voss said.
Gray couldn’t overcome his lack of name recognition in a state that is becoming more conservative with each passing year.
Gray tried to pitch himself as a moderate Democrat – a former business leader who could go to Washington and get things done through compromise, like bringing infrastructure jobs to Kentucky.
Most candidates running for Senate were concerned that the candidacy of Donald Trump would hurt their campaigns but Paul benefited from support for the business mogul turned Republican nominee.
Paul rarely mentioned Gray’s name while campaigning but often mentioned Clinton in the hopes that widespread opposition to the Democratic nominee in Kentucky could aid the Republican senator.
Even though Gray didn’t win, his campaign was historic.
As the first openly gay man to run for Senate in Kentucky, Gray earned the distinction only a year after Gov. Matt Bevin won his election while defending a county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
Gray avoided making an issue out of his sexuality. When faced with opportunities to address it, he often shied away, not wanting to be identified as the “gay candidate.”
Many Democratic officials said Gray’s sexuality was not a factor in the race, either because people didn’t care or people weren’t talking about it, but Gray told the Washington Blade, an LGBT newspaper based in Washington D.C., that he had experienced a few “awkward moments” due to his sexuality.
Voss said it was unlikely that Gray’s sexuality hurt him drastically. He said anyone who would vote against Gray because of his sexuality probably would have voted Republican anyway.
While Gray did his best against a limping opponent, in the end Paul’s wild ass philosophies won, continuing Kentucky’s streak of voting in Republican senators.
Paul’s crusade against the national debt and federal regulations carried him to another six years as Senator.
U.S. Senate
Jim Gray, D
Rand Paul, R
Comments