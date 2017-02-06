Seven bills to watch in the Kentucky Senate this week

2:00 Sounds from the Lexington immigration ban protest Pause

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

3:59 John Calipari: Maybe we've hit bottom, maybe we haven't

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

1:12 Kasey Hill says 5-game skid vs. UK wasn't motivation

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

1:54 De'Aaron Fox: Florida jumped on us from the start