Bevin opens State of the Commonwealth address with letters from Kentuckians

Gov. Matt Bevin opened his State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday by reading letters he received from Kentuckians in the past year.
He thanked firefighters and custodians, teachers and a Democrat. But when he got to a note from the mother of a veteran who committed suicide, Bevin paused. He regained his composure and then made a pledge to her.
“I challenge those of you in this legislative body, take this to heart,” Bevin said. “These are the young men and women who have laid everything out for us and there is no greater love than that.”
Bevin then declared that he would be appoint a “czar” for foster care and adoption in Kentucky.
“If you are going to be a foster child anywhere in this country, you are going to want to be a foster child in Kentucky,” Bevin said.
Bevin renewed his pledge to make Kentucky the “center of excellence in engineering and manufacturing.”
After he complimented House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, and Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, on the fast pace of the first few days of this year’s legislative session, he then urged Kentuckians to have patience.
“As we move into 2017, I encourage you all to be patient,” Bevin said. “There are things we would like to see get done and they will get done.”
Bevin highlighted the laws that were passed in the first week of the General Assembly, in particular praising the passage of the so-called “right to work” law and the abortion restrictions, before providing a laundry list of changes he hopes to see in the future.
“You asked for change to come and change has come,” Bevin said. “Change has come in a significant way in this particular body and it will continue to come.”
Bevin said the state must to fix its financially-ailing pension systems, which he called a crisis. He encouraged lawmakers to be “bold and strong” because they have an obligation to make sure the people receiving pensions get their checks.
“That’s not a pension system, that’s a checking account and it’s about to go bankrupt,” Bevin said of the Kentucky Retirement Systems.
