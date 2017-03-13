Donald Trump to hold rally in Louisville’s Freedom Hall on March 20

President Donald Trump plans to hold a rally in Louisville’s Freedom Hall on Monday, March 20, the president’s website said.
This would be Trump’s first visit to Kentucky as president. It follows a visit last Saturday to Louisville by Vice President Mike Pence, who touted the House GOP’s plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
The website said Trump is to speak at 7:30 p.m. The doors are to open at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.donaldtrump.com/schedule.
Trump came to Louisville twice during last year’s presidential campaign. He was in the state’s largest city last May to receive the endorsement from the NRA during its annual convention and last March for a campaign rally.
Gov. Matt Bevin, who was at Pence’s side on Saturday, had no immediate comment on Trump’s visit.
Daniel Lowry, a spokesman for the Kentucky Democratic Party, said the party “plans to make our voices heard during Donald Trump’s rally.”
He added that the protest will be “peaceful” as ones were with recent visits to the state by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Pence.
