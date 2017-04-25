Bevin plans major jobs announcement in northeastern Kentucky

Gov. Matt Bevin has scheduled a news conference Wednesday in Greenup County to announce “an economic development project that will positively impact Kentucky’s eastern region.”
WHAS-AM in Louisville reported Tuesday that Bevin said Monday night during a speech in New York to an investors’ group that he would announce a $1.3 billion economic development project Wednesday in Kentucky.
His office declined to elaborate Tuesday other than announce the 1 p.m. news conference at the McConnell House in Wurtland, an Ohio River town of about 995 that has a riverport industrial site.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, which considers state incentives for economic development projects, has called a special meeting for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday via video conference to consider a project in Greenup County.
In the final hours of this year’s legislative session, which ended March 30, Bevin successfully asked lawmakers to approve up to $15 million for a “mystery” economic development project in Eastern Kentucky.
At the time, House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell, R-Lancaster, said it would provide 1,000 construction jobs and 500 permanent jobs with an average annual salary of $75,000.
Earlier this month, the Republican governor helped announce a $1.33 billion investment by Toyota in its Georgetown manufacturing plant. The company is eligible for $43.5 million in state economic development incentives for the project, though it isn’t expected to increase employment at the plant.
In January, Bevin announced a $1.5 billion Amazon air hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. That project, which is expected to eventually employ 600 full-time workers and 1,400 part-time workers, is eligible for $40 million in tax incentives.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
