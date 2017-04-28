Fighter pilot considers challenging U.S. Rep. Andy Barr

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:18 Andy Barr supporter clashes with protester outside town hall meeting Pause 0:19 Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing 2:04 Details released on Transylvania campus assault with a machete 0:37 Meet the Researchers Day 2:40 USA Drone Port Preliminary design 1:03 Mark Casse: It gave me chills 1:21 Ariat chooses Lexington as site for its second brick-and-mortar location 0:59 John Soper on Woodford County's success 0:30 Shoplifting suspect slugs Walmart employee who stops woman 2:14 Immigrant faculty highlight their role in UK community Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington, sparred with some crowd members on the issue of repealing the Affordable Care Act during a "Coffee with your Congressman" event in Mt. Sterling on Feb. 22, 2017.