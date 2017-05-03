Bevin paying new ‘czar’ for adoption and foster care $240,000, plus bonuses

1:01 McConnell speaks about miner's health benefits on U.S. Senate floor Pause

1:09 Drone view of Frederick Douglass High School

2:10 Top center recruit says Calipari has compared him to Davis, Cauley-Stein

2:53 Coming soon: What happens when you use 28 GoPros to photograph Derby hats?

1:24 'Don't waste your life:' She overcame homelessness, blindness to get college degree

2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU

1:14 One-eyed horse Patch a sentimental favorite in Derby

1:11 Milestones in the 44-year history of Commonwealth Stadium

2:40 USA Drone Port Preliminary design