Hoover’s spokeswoman relieved of duty to answer press inquiries as allegations swirl

The communications director for the Kentucky House Republican caucus has been relieved of her duty to respond to press inquiries amid allegations that House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, sexually harassed a member of his staff.
When asked Thursday morning if Hoover has a response to a Courier Journal report that says he recently settled a sexual harassment claim made by a member of his staff, Communications Director Daisy Olivo replied with a forwarded email from House Republican Chief of Staff Ginger Wills that told her to direct all press inquires to House GOP Policy Director Tommy Druen.
“Per conversation with Speaker, please direct all media inquiries for Speaker Hoover to Tommy Druen until further notice,” Wills said in the email to Olivo.
One of Olivo’s primary responsibilities has been handling press inquiries since she took the position in 2016.
Never miss a local story.
Olivo said she is not the staff member who reached a settlement with Hoover.
“I am not the victim,” she said.
Druen did not answer a question about why Olivo was no longer fielding press inquiries.
Daniel Desrochers: 502-875-3793, @drdesrochers, @BGPolitics
Comments