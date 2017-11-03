Jeff Hoover vows to remain House speaker as he deals with harassment scandal

More Videos 0:42 Harassment allegations don't stop Jeff Hoover from attending pension forum Pause 2:24 Justin Moore brings Hell on a Highway tour to Rupp 1:14 Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 0:55 Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK 1:56 Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead 1:37 'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 0:22 Flames consume portions of a house 1:00 Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 1:02 Rich Brooks, former players are honorary captains for game against Tennessee Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Will Jeff Hoover resign as Speaker of the House? 'Absolutely not' Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, said Friday, Nov. 2, 2017, that he has no plans to resign his leadership position as he deals with the political fallout from reportedly settling a sexual harassment claim made against him by a staffer. Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, said Friday, Nov. 2, 2017, that he has no plans to resign his leadership position as he deals with the political fallout from reportedly settling a sexual harassment claim made against him by a staffer. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com

