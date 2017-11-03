More Videos

  • Will Jeff Hoover resign as Speaker of the House? 'Absolutely not'

    Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, said Friday, Nov. 2, 2017, that he has no plans to resign his leadership position as he deals with the political fallout from reportedly settling a sexual harassment claim made against him by a staffer.

Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, said Friday, Nov. 2, 2017, that he has no plans to resign his leadership position as he deals with the political fallout from reportedly settling a sexual harassment claim made against him by a staffer. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com
Politics & Government

Jeff Hoover vows to remain House speaker as he deals with harassment scandal

By Jack Brammer And Daniel Desrochers

jbrammer@herald-leader.com

November 03, 2017 11:25 AM

Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover vowed Friday to remain in his leadership post as he deals with the political fallout of reportedly settling a sexual harassment complaint made against him by one of his legislative staffers.

“Absolutely not,” Hoover told reporters in Lexington when asked if he will resign his job as the top Republican in the House of Representatives.

Republicans have been scrambling to measure the impact of an anonymously sourced report by the Courier Journal published Wednesday night that said Hoover reached a settlement with a female staff member who alleged sexual harassment over an extended period.

The Courier Journal detailed several text messages that were allegedly sent by Hoover and the staffer. Those messages were referenced in a demand letter the staffer recently sent to Hoover, according to the newspaper.

When asked Friday if the Republican Party of Kentucky stands behind Hoover’s decision to remain House speaker, party spokesman Tres Watson said “we are still waiting to see all the facts. Other than that we have no further comment on the situation at this time.”

When state Rep. Jerry Miller, R-Louisville, was told by a reporter Friday that Hoover said he won’t resign, Miller said “good” and turned away as he walked into Republican offices in the Capitol Annex.

State Rep. Jim Gooch, R-Providence, said “at this point I have only seen one newspaper report, but at this point he still has my support, yes.”

When asked if she still supports Hoover, state Rep. Kimberly Moser, R-Taylor Mill, said “I don’t know all the facts. I need more information.”

When asked about the reported settlement Thursday night, Hoover told the Herald-Leader “I cannot and will not have any comment.”

The House Republican Caucus is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Friday in Frankfort.

