    Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, said Friday, Nov. 2, 2017, that he has no plans to resign his leadership position as he deals with the political fallout from reportedly settling a sexual harassment claim made against him by a staffer.

Politics & Government

‘Disgusted.’ GOP representative says three more Republicans accused of sexual harassment

By Daniel Desrochers

ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

November 04, 2017 12:24 PM

A Republican lawmaker called Saturday for the resignation of Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover, accusing him and party leaders of concealing sexual harassment allegations against Hoover and three other Republican legislators.

Rep. C. Wesley Morgan said on Twitter Saturday that “the Speaker, members of leadership, and some majority staff have conspired to cover up” information surrounding the alleged sexual harassment settlement.

“They have conspired to conceal information regarding sexual harassment claims against not only the Speaker, but three chairmen,” Morgan Tweeted.

Republicans have been scrambling to measure the impact of an anonymously sourced report by the Louisville Courier-Journal published Wednesday night that said Hoover reached a settlement with a female staff member who alleged sexual harassment over an extended period. The Courier-Journal detailed several text messages that were allegedly sent by Hoover and the staffer. Those messages were referenced in a demand letter the staffer recently sent to Hoover, according to the newspaper.

Morgan has been outspoken about his disapproval of Hoover’s actions since the scandal broke. When House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell told reporters Friday that Hoover had “the full support of the caucus,” Morgan was quick to dispel that statement.

Hoover, meanwhile, has said that he will “absolutely not” resign over the allegations made against him.

Morgan also said there are legislative employees who have been threatened with retaliation because they raised concerns about the sexual harassment allegations. Morgan said he has told the FBI about threats made against legislative employees, citing “the Hobbs act.”

“These individuals have went so far as to threaten whistleblowers with loss of employment and physical intimidation,” Morgan posted.

Morgan said he was “disgusted” with the actions of his party.

“This needs to be cleaned out we cannot condone cover-ups of illicit activity,” Morgan said.

Daniel Desrochers: 502-875-3793, @drdesrochers, @BGPolitics

