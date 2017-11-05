Jeff Hoover resigns as speaker of Kentucky House of Representatives

Jeff Hoover resigned his post as speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives Sunday, a day after defiantly rejecting calls to step down by Gov. Matt Bevin and others who said they were disgusted by allegations of sexual harassment against Hoover and three other GOP lawmakers.
A tearful Hoover, with family members looking on, acknowledged that he had “engaged in inappropriate text messages” with a legislative staffer in his office and asked the people of Kentucky “to forgive me for my actions.”
He said he would stay on as representative of the 83rd House District, which includes Clinton, Cumberland, Russell and part of Pulaski counties.
A joint statement from the other House GOP leaders said House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne of Prospect will assume “operational control” of the House.
The House Republican leadership team said it will meet with legal counsel Monday to assess staff members mentioned in the sexual harassment scandal.
“This is an unfolding situation and no one in the Capitol has all the facts” said the leadership team.
The team also thanked Hoover for his service as speaker and for agreeing to resign.
“A protracted fight among the leaders of the Republican Party, entrusted by the voters to govern this state, is not in the best interest of our commonwealth,” it said.
There was no immediate comment from Bevin.
Hoover was elected in January as the first Republican House speaker since 1921.
A Jamestown attorney who has been in the House since 1997, Hoover said he never engaged in “unwelcome or unwanted conduct” and “at no time were there ever any sexual relations of any kind.”
The Courier Journal reported Wednesday that Hoover had secretly settled a sexual harassment claim brought against him by a staffer in his office. On Saturday, the Herald-Leader reported that the claim had also alleged harassment by three other lawmakers: Rep. Brian Linder of Dry Ridge; Rep. Michael Meredith of Oakland and Rep. Jim DeCesare of Bowling Green.
On Saturday, Bevin, a Republican, called for “the immediate resignation of every individual who has settled a sexual harassment case, who is a party to trying to hide this type of behavior.”
Bevin mentioned no one by name but noted that the alleged actions have not been denied. “Any elected official or state employee who has settled a sexual harassment claim should resign immediately,” he said. “The people of Kentucky deserve better. We appropriately demand a high level of integrity from our leaders, and will tolerate nothing less in our state.”
In a statement Saturday night, Hoover accused Bevin of “grandstanding” and said he is “more resolved than ever to continue my work as Speaker.”
Bevin called for resignations after Republican Rep. C. Wesley Morgan of Richmond had called Saturday for the resignation of Hoover, accusing him and party leaders of concealing sexual harassment allegations against Hoover and three other Republican legislators.
Also Saturday afternoon, other members of House leadership announced that they are launching an independent investigation of the allegations.
Morgan also said House Republican Chief of Staff Ginger Wills was named in the claim for creating a hostile work environment.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
Comments