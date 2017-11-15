Lexington’s rainbow crosswalk is a safety hazard, federal official says

More Videos 1:12 This state official won't give an opinion about Lexington's Confederate statues Pause 1:11 What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas 1:09 5 non-pumpkin pies for 5 different types of Thanksgiving dinners 0:46 Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:53 Kevin Knox: A lot of people had us losing by 20-30 points 1:33 98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly 1:32 Bill Self called UK-Kansas a grind-it-out game 1:28 New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 0:57 Sacha Killeya-Jones shows his stuff against Kansas 3:13 Mayor announces high-speed fiber deal Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rainbow crosswalks celebrate diversity in Lexington Crosswalks at the intersection of Limestone and Short Street were painted in rainbows colors in advance of the June 24th Pride Festival. Crosswalks at the intersection of Limestone and Short Street were painted in rainbows colors in advance of the June 24th Pride Festival. Jessee Lynch jlynch@herald-leader.com

