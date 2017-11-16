Why do the feds care about Lexington’s rainbow crosswalks? A city official asked them

More Videos 2:16 John Calipari: It’s not brain surgery Pause 1:11 What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:00 'A place of peace' 0:37 Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families? 1:26 After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field 0:41 Students explain the Academies of Lexington 1:28 New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rainbow crosswalks celebrate diversity in Lexington Crosswalks at the intersection of Limestone and Short Street were painted in rainbows colors in advance of the June 24th Pride Festival. Crosswalks at the intersection of Limestone and Short Street were painted in rainbows colors in advance of the June 24th Pride Festival. Jessee Lynch jlynch@herald-leader.com

