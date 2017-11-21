‘Repulsive.’ Bevin renews call for House members in harassment scandal to resign

More Videos 0:53 ‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line Pause 1:48 Local hip hop artist performing 24 hours to collect coats for kids 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 0:41 Students explain the Academies of Lexington 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 1:39 After letting Troy back in game, Kentucky learning how to win 1:02 Hamidou Diallo wants New York City Mac and Cheese for Thanksgiving 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 0:37 Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' Gov. Matt Bevin addressed sexual harassment claims regarding members of the state House. "The people of Kentucky deserve better than the type of shenanigans that have gone on for far too long in this town." Gov. Matt Bevin addressed sexual harassment claims regarding members of the state House. "The people of Kentucky deserve better than the type of shenanigans that have gone on for far too long in this town." kward1@herald-leader.com

