Eight House members file formal complaint against House Speaker Jeff Hoover

Eight members of the House of Representative filed a formal complaint Wednesday against House Speaker Jeff Hoover following his decision to remain speaker even though he had promised to step down amid a sexual harassment scandal this fall.
Phil Moffett, R-Louisville, said he and seven others filed a complaint per a new rule that creates a special committee if two or more members allege conduct that may result in discipline by the House of Representatives.
House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne, R-Prospect, said he was unaware of any complaints filed Wednesday.
“I don’t know, I haven’t seen any,” Osborne said after the House adjourned Wednesday.
Osborne said he warned Majority Leader Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook, that a complaint might be filed today. Adkins and House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell, R-Lancaster, will each name three voting members to the committee.
“We are going to put three strong members on this commission to thoroughly look at the complaint that has been filed and they will do it in a very professional manner and be able to look at the evidence that has been brought forth.”
Moffett said he could not immediately comment on the complaint. On Tuesday he said he was disappointed that Hoover remained as Speaker.
“I thought it was an insult to every woman and clear-thinking person in this state,” Moffet said at the time.
Daniel Desrochers: 502-875-3793, @drdesrochers, @BGPolitics
