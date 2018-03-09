Amid protests, attorney general says he won’t defend pension bill if it becomes law

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 46 Teachers protest pension bill Pause 63 Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’ 34 Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right' 21 ‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers 25 'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen. 44 Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’ 81 House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases 32 Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised' 20 Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’ 109 Teachers, public workers sing ‘goodbye’ to lawmakers who vote for pension bill Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Teachers and public workers protested SB 1, the pension bill, in the Capitol Friday, as lawmakers gathered in the Senate to vote on it. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com

Teachers and public workers protested SB 1, the pension bill, in the Capitol Friday, as lawmakers gathered in the Senate to vote on it. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com