GOP in complete control of KY budget negotiations, but smooth sailing not guaranteed

Republicans have complete control of negotiations to finalize Kentucky’s next two-year state budget for the first time in modern history, but that doesn’t necessarily mean smooth sailing for the budget talks that started Friday morning.
The Senate and House have major differences in their proposals for how the state should spend about $22 billion over the next two years.
Those differences include the Senate’s rejection of a House plan to generate about $500 million from taxes on cigarettes and opioids, and the Senate’s decision to allocate $1.1 billion less than the House to the Teachers’ Retirement System of Kentucky.
Before negotiations started, Senate Minority Leader Ray Jones, D-Pikeville, said “this is an unchartered territory. Democrats are not in control of either chamber.”
Republicans took control of the House for the first time since 1921 following the November 2016 elections.
Jones and a few other leading Democrats have a seat at the negotiating table, but they are far outnumbered by Republicans.
Jones said he considers the House version of the budget “more friendly to public education.”
Several teachers greeted the conferees entering the negotiation room in the Capitol Annex, where teachers have been protesting for weeks over proposed cuts to their pension benefits.
The negotiations began about 9:10 a.m. with a reading of the dozens of budget differences between the chambers.
The group, made up entirely of white men, is expected to continue meeting throughout the day and resume Monday.
The full House and Senate are scheduled to gavel back in Tuesday and Wednesday, when they hope to approve the budget before adjourning until April 12 to give Gov. Matt Bevin, also a Republican, time to veto any legislation he finds objectionable.
Lawmakers can then attempt to override any vetoes and pass additional legislation on April 12 and 13, the final day of this year’s law-making session.
