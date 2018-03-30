Beshear says he will sue Kentucky legislature for violating law in pension bill

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear will challenge the Republican-led legislature’s controversial pension bill in court because he said it violates the non-voidable contract the state has made with teachers and other public workers.
“While that leadership broke their promise to you, I am going to keep my promise to you,” Beshear told hundreds of teachers gathered in the Capitol rotunda. “I will sue over this bill.”
Beshear, a Democrat, said he will file suit as soon as the governor signs Senate Bill 151, a bill related to sewage regulations that the House amended Thursday to include a 291-page pension overhaul plan. The House and Senate gave the bill final approval within a matter of hours Thursday night.
The latest pension bill was modeled after Senate Bill 1, but several controversial proposals were removed. For example, it no longer cuts cost-of-living benefits for retirees and does not raise the retirement age for current teachers.
Beshear, though, said the bill still violates the inviolable contract in “at least 17 or 18” ways. Beshear had previously said Senate Bill 1 violated the law in 21 ways.
Last night the House and Senate violated the inviolable contract and broke their word – but I am going to keep mine. I will file suit to stop SB 151. ^AB pic.twitter.com/VVlLztPvTh— KY Attorney General (@kyoag) March 30, 2018
Though the latest bill has fewer changes that affect current teachers, it does prevent them from putting future unused sick days toward their retirement.
Republican lawmakers contend the use of sick days to enhance retirement benefits is not covered by the state’s inviolable contract with public employees, but Beshear disagrees.
“The sick leave is covered by the inviolable contract and just look at the harm the change has caused,” Beshear said. “We have 12 school districts closed today out of the change they are attempting to make on sick leave. They should recognize bad policy and illegal policy and repeal it.”
Beshear said he also plans to challenge the law based on Section 1 of KRS 6.350, which says a bill that makes changes to retirement benefits shall not be passed through committee without an actuarial analysis.
When Democrats raised objections about the lack of an analysis of how the bill would impact the state’s pension systems, House State Government Chairman Jerry Miller, R-Louisville, said he would allow a vote on the bill regardless of the statute.
“I am ruling that we are going to pass this vote on this matter,” Miller told the committee. “We are going to to all hear it on the floor, we are all going to speak about it on the floor as anyone wishes to speak. Because that’s really where we need to get this bill.”
Republicans have cited a supreme court ruling, Board of Trustees of the Judicial Form Retirement vs. Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, that they interpret as allowing them to override the statute as if it were a House rule.
“There has actually been court rulings on the issue,” said House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne, R-Prospect. “And it goes back to the ruling that one legislature cannot bind the actions of another legislature.”
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, took a different approach, saying the existing actuarial analysis on SB 1 applied to the House Committee Substitute for SB 151 because every provision in the new bill was contained in SB 1.
On Friday, the Legislative Research Commission posted an actuarial analysis for SB 151 that consists of a letter from David Eager, the interim executive director of the Kentucky Retirement Systems.
“We have reviewed the proposed legislation in SB 151 and have determined that the proposed changes that apply to retirement systems maintained by KRS will have the same fiscal impact as that determined for SB 1 Sub 1.”
However, the majority of changes to the pension bill affect the Teachers’ Retirement System of Kentucky. There is no actuarial analysis of how the bill affects that system, though lawmakers said the latest bill will save the state less money because it removes cuts to cost-of-living adjustments.
Lawmakers had said Senate Bill 1 would have saved the state about $3.2 billion over 30 years. Kentucky’s pension systems have an unfunded liability of more than $40 billion.
State Rep. Jim Wayne, D-Louisville, said he has read the Supreme Court ruling and still thinks the legislature violated the law.
“It doesn’t say that the legislature can basically ignore it,” Wayne said. “So the legislature just broke its own law.”
