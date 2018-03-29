Surprise Kentucky pension bill approved by House committee. Teachers outraged.

Two key Republicans in the Kentucky House of Representatives unveiled a surprise proposal Thursday to overhaul Kentucky’s ailing public pension systems as teachers chanted protests in the hallways of the Capitol.
House Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Shell and state Rep. Bam Carney, chairman of the House Education Committee, introduced their lengthy proposal to the House State Government Committee as a substitute to Senate Bill 151, which dealt with sewer system regulations. The committee then promptly approved the amended bill and sent it to the full House, which began debating the measure minutes later.
No actuarial analysis has been done on the bill, as required by law, so it’s unclear how it might affect the state’s pension systems. They have an unfunded liability of more than $40 billion.
The bill comes on the 57th day of this year’s 60-day lawmaking session. Lawmakers have been grappling with the pension issue for months, but have failed to reach consensus on how to address the problem in the face of overwhelming opposition from teachers and other public workers.
Earlier this month, a pension bill supported by Republican leaders in the Senate stalled after eight Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the bill.
Committee members were not provided with a copy of the latest pension bill, which has 251 pages, until the hearing began Thursday afternoon.
Details about the bill were limited, but Carney told the panel the bill mimicked many of the provisions in Senate Bill 1, but removed proposed cuts to annual cost-of-living adjustments for retired teachers.
Like Senate Bill 1, the proposal moves future teachers into a hybrid cash-balance retirement plan. Such plans are less generous than a traditional defined-benefits pension but offer more retirement security than a 401(k)-style defined-contribution account.
The bill also prevents teachers from using their accumulated sick days toward retirement.
“This is a solution that will help ensure the solvency of our pension system for years to come,” Carney said when introducing the bill on the House Floor.
In addition to not having an actuarial analysis, the bill did not contain an analysis of how it would impact local governments, despite requiring school districts to contribute 2 percent of a new teachers’ salary toward their retirement benefits.
According to Kentucky Revised Statute 6.350, any bill that makes changes to the state pension systems shall not be reported from committee unless accompanied by an actuarial analysis.
Over the objections of Rep. Jim Wayne, D-Louisville, who said the bill was illegal, the committee disregarded the statute, citing a Supreme Court ruling.
The proposed cuts to teachers’ cost-of-living adjustments in Senate Bill 1 made up most of the $3.2 billion the legislation was projected to save. Without the COLA cuts, Carney said, the latest pension plan will save around $300 million over the next 30 years, or less than 1 percent of the state’s $40 billion unfunded liability.
When asked why the bill should be passed if it saves little money, Carney said the legislation would still help solidify the state’s credit rating and that moving new hires into cash-balance plans will reduce the state’s pension liability after 30 years.
He also said the plan will help House and Senate Republicans compromise on a state budget, though it was unclear how the pension bill would impact the budget.
“I think it keeps the budget in play,” Carney said.
Democrats strongly objected to the bill as teachers muffled voices could be heard saying “vote them out” through the doors.
“I don’t know how you guys shave in the morning without cutting your throats,” said state Rep. Tom Burch, D-Louisville.
The bill was brought up for debate on the House floor less than 30 minutes after it passed out of committee.
Rep. Bam Carney says his sewage/pension bill will save "zero" money in the next two-year state budget, but he thinks rating agencies will raise the state's credit ratings as a result, which should make borrowing cheaper. ^JC pic.twitter.com/6NAKNjsvRQ— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Moser touts cash-balance "Despite what the nay-sayers say, the system does work."— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 29, 2018
The big advantage for the state on cash balance is that it moves some of the liability on the state onto the employees.
Rep. Kim Moser (@5boymom): "There's no dispute that KTRS as it currently exists today is still structurally unsound." She says COLAs aren't properly funded. Says benefit enhancements and sick leave applied to retirement were done for purely political reasons.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 29, 2018
State Rep. Rick Nelson: It's my understanding the deal is the House throws the Senate something called "pension reform" to save face, and the Senate will agree to the phase-in on local gov't pension increases and some tax increases in the budget. ^JC pic.twitter.com/f1WG9oAMjT— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Also, did the Republicans think about the optics of tacking a bill onto a sewage bill? Seems like they're writing the Dems ads for them....— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 29, 2018
In KTRS, teachers will be eligible for retirement at age 65 (with 5 years) or rule of 87. It moves new hires into the hybrid cash balance plan proposed by the Senate. Sick leave benefits can't be used toward retirement. No changes to COLA for current members and retirees.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 29, 2018
Ok, I got a copy of the summary: In KRS, members hired between 2003 and 2008 will contribute 1 percent to insurance. It eliminates sick leave credit for retirement eligibility for retirements on or after July 1, 2023. It appears they keep their current cash-balance plan.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 29, 2018
Something being overshadowed in the debate. Carney was coy, but he said the pension bill helps keep the budget in play. Seems to insinuate that the house is passing the bill so they can get something in the budget. Whether that's their tax increases ¯\_(ツ)_/¯— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 29, 2018
I'd refer to SB1, but Carney said he wrote this bill himself. So I genuinely have no idea what he chose to include and not include. (Still hoping to obtain a copy of the bill if anyone out there has one)— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 29, 2018
I'm also confused about how it impacts how teachers and state employees can calculate their pensions. Do teachers still get to use their three highest salaries? Or does it shift them to a high five?— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 29, 2018
As GOP and Dems go into talking points, here's what I'm confused about: Carney seemed to imply that his bill doesn't touch KRS. I think that means state employees will stay in their cash balance plan that guarantees them a 4 percent return.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 29, 2018
Jeff Hoover in November 2016: “There is nothing more frustrating than being asked to vote on legislation, whether it’s in committee or out on the House floor, when you’ve not had a chance to review it, you’ve not had a chance to read it. ... That practice has to stop." ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
"I am embarrassed as an educator by the actions of the 1 percent. We have had grandchildren of members of the assembly come home from school crying," Carney says.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 29, 2018
A teacher in the gallery calls him a "scab."
Rep. Bam Carney: "If you would please get past the rhetoric and deal with the facts," you would see the Ky Leg is working to help teachers with pensions, not hurt them. "I am embarrassed as an educator by the actions of the 1 percent." pic.twitter.com/EAIC6aTVOU— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Rep. Jim Wayne wants to table the House GOP sewage/pension bill so lawmakers have time to study it and gather data. Republicans say there is no time, must vote on it right now. Wayne's motion is defeated. ^JC pic.twitter.com/khzYGSljTa— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Rep. Jim Wayne: "To bring a bill of 291 pages to the House floor" with no public hearing, no actuarial analysis, no outside testimony, and "I dare say that nobody in this chamber has had a chance to read the bill," is wrong. ^JC pic.twitter.com/BH8kKFf99h— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
"This is not a perfect bill," state Rep. Bam Carney says of Senate sewage bill he today turned into a House pension overhaul bill that hardly anyone has read yet. Outside the House, angry teachers are chanting. ^JC pic.twitter.com/I7YGx35bm1— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
From Ky Gov't Retirees: "Introducing a cobbled-together pension bill grafted on to a sewage bill in the waning days of the session without actuarial analysis and an opportunity for meaningful feedback is an insult to stakeholders." ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Adkins is challenging the ruling of the chair that it is legal to pass the pension bill without an actuarial analysis. Says he has never challenged the ruling of the chair before. ^DD— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Pension bill is being heard on the house floor now. Rocky Adkins railing that state statute says you can’t pass a bill without an actuarial analysis.— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Ky Dem Party: "House Republicans continue to wage their war against teachers in Kentucky by sneaking this pension bill into an unrelated bill and voted against the standard 24-hour review period.” ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
The pension bill passes through House Committee (on a senate bill). Rep. Phil Moffett only Republican who votes against the bill.— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
He keeps stressing that he’s a teacher. (He carried the charter school legislation for the same reason).— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Here’s the statute that talks about GA needing an actuarial analysis before they vote: pic.twitter.com/2E2Nl8I86g— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Rep. Jerry Miller says (accurately) that several states have cash balance plans, so this won’t be unique to KY.— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
You can clearly sing teachers singing “Hey, hey, hey goodbye.” You have to imagine some in GOP are thinking of politics during this meeting. ^DD— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Wayne asks for a representative for teachers organization to testify. Jerry Miller says no. “We have heard loud and clear how teachers feel about SB 1. Outside the room teachers are chanting. Their muffled chants can be heard in the room. ^DD— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Shell: we know teachers don’t get into this profession just for the pension or just for the salary.— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Graham asks how the bill impacts inviolable contract. Shell says sick days are not in the inviolable contract.— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Hybrid cash balance plan is the same as in SB 1, Shell says.— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Burch asks how GOP reps “can shave without cutting their throats.” Carney says “you had 40 years to fix this” to Burch.— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Carney keeps mentioning the phase in detailed in SB 66. I can’t say definitively whether that’s in the bill (I don’t have a copy) ^DD— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Derrick Graham is holding up the bill (it’s hundreds of pages) says he doesn’t think it’s fair to ask members to vote on it.— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Shell says that they do not have an actuarial analysis on the bill, but they can move forward without one based on a court ruling.— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
“This is the first step to try and find a solution to solidify the pension system going forward,” Carney says. Sounds like it’s similar to the Senate bill but without COLA cuts. ^DD— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
Carney said there are changes to sick days in the bill and said it doesn’t cut COLAs. Says it makes changes to formula to how retirement benefits are calculated. ^DD— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 29, 2018
House has introduced a pension bill in House State and Local Government Committee. Tacked as a committee substitute to SB 151. Carney and Shell behind it.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 29, 2018
