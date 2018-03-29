Surprise Kentucky pension bill approved by House committee. Teachers outraged.

Two key Republicans in the Kentucky House of Representatives unveiled a surprise proposal Thursday to overhaul Kentucky’s ailing public pension systems as teachers chanted protests in the hallways of the Capitol.

House Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Shell and state Rep. Bam Carney, chairman of the House Education Committee, introduced their lengthy proposal to the House State Government Committee as a substitute to Senate Bill 151, which dealt with sewer system regulations. The committee then promptly approved the amended bill and sent it to the full House, which began debating the measure minutes later.

No actuarial analysis has been done on the bill, as required by law, so it’s unclear how it might affect the state’s pension systems. They have an unfunded liability of more than $40 billion.

The bill comes on the 57th day of this year’s 60-day lawmaking session. Lawmakers have been grappling with the pension issue for months, but have failed to reach consensus on how to address the problem in the face of overwhelming opposition from teachers and other public workers.

Earlier this month, a pension bill supported by Republican leaders in the Senate stalled after eight Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the bill.

Committee members were not provided with a copy of the latest pension bill, which has 251 pages, until the hearing began Thursday afternoon.

Details about the bill were limited, but Carney told the panel the bill mimicked many of the provisions in Senate Bill 1, but removed proposed cuts to annual cost-of-living adjustments for retired teachers.

Like Senate Bill 1, the proposal moves future teachers into a hybrid cash-balance retirement plan. Such plans are less generous than a traditional defined-benefits pension but offer more retirement security than a 401(k)-style defined-contribution account.

The bill also prevents teachers from using their accumulated sick days toward retirement.

“This is a solution that will help ensure the solvency of our pension system for years to come,” Carney said when introducing the bill on the House Floor.

In addition to not having an actuarial analysis, the bill did not contain an analysis of how it would impact local governments, despite requiring school districts to contribute 2 percent of a new teachers’ salary toward their retirement benefits.

According to Kentucky Revised Statute 6.350, any bill that makes changes to the state pension systems shall not be reported from committee unless accompanied by an actuarial analysis.

Over the objections of Rep. Jim Wayne, D-Louisville, who said the bill was illegal, the committee disregarded the statute, citing a Supreme Court ruling.

The proposed cuts to teachers’ cost-of-living adjustments in Senate Bill 1 made up most of the $3.2 billion the legislation was projected to save. Without the COLA cuts, Carney said, the latest pension plan will save around $300 million over the next 30 years, or less than 1 percent of the state’s $40 billion unfunded liability.

When asked why the bill should be passed if it saves little money, Carney said the legislation would still help solidify the state’s credit rating and that moving new hires into cash-balance plans will reduce the state’s pension liability after 30 years.

He also said the plan will help House and Senate Republicans compromise on a state budget, though it was unclear how the pension bill would impact the budget.

“I think it keeps the budget in play,” Carney said.

Teachers throughout the Capitol chanted Thursday, March 29, 2018, as House committee takes up a pension bill. jbrammer@herald-leader.com

Democrats strongly objected to the bill as teachers muffled voices could be heard saying “vote them out” through the doors.

“I don’t know how you guys shave in the morning without cutting your throats,” said state Rep. Tom Burch, D-Louisville.

The bill was brought up for debate on the House floor less than 30 minutes after it passed out of committee.

Follow updates to this breaking news story below.