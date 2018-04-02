With last-minute tax package, new budget plan restores many controversial cuts

House and Senate Republicans unveiled the most significant changes to Kentucky’s tax code in more than a decade Monday in attempts to provide funding in a tight budget year.
The full bill is not yet available to the public.
But according to a briefing in the Joint Budget Committee, the bill cuts the individual and corporate tax code to a flat 5 percent tax. Currently, anyone who makes more than $8,000 pays 5.8 percent on their individual income tax. Those who make more than $75,000 pay 6 percent.
The income tax cuts cost the state $114.1 million over the next two years, while the corporate tax cuts cost the state $80 million over the next two years.
Never miss a local story.
To balance the cuts, the legislature increased taxes on cigarettes by 50 cents and imposed a tax on electronic cigarettes. It also levied taxes on services, specifically car repair services, pollution control facilities, gyms, landscaping services, janitorial services and dry cleaning, among other services.
The increased taxes, which $486.9 million over the two-year budget, will help fund an increase to K-12 education funding and will help pay down Kentucky’s $41 billion unfunded pension liability.
The budget completely funds transportation costs for K-12 schools, which Gov. Matt Bevin had proposed cutting, and it provides an increase to $4,000 per pupil in the funding formula for K-12 schools, known as SEEK.
While the budget maintains the 6.25 percent cuts to higher education, Rep. Steve Rudy, R-Paducah, says it provides $31 million back to the universities through performance based funding. It maintains the provision that faculty could lose tenure when programs are eliminated.
In a brief interaction while he headed to the Senate floor, Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said the legislature also took $310 million from the Kentucky Employee Health Fund.
The budget fully funds the Teachers’ Retirement System, Stivers said.
This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.
Comments