Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, speaks on the House floor during the General Assembly at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.
Politics & Government

Jeff Hoover sexual harassment scandal ends with a $1,000 fine and public reprimand

By Daniel Desrochers

ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

April 10, 2018 11:24 AM

FRANKFORT

A little more than five months after a secret sexual harassment settlement agreement wreaked havoc on the Republican Party of Kentucky, former House Speaker Jeff Hoover reached another settlement Tuesday, this time with the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission.

Hoover, R-Jamestown, agreed to admit that he violated legislative ethics laws, pay a $1,000 fine and subject himself to a public reprimand, saving his seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives while keeping secret the details of his alleged harassment of a former House Republican staffer and the settlement agreement he and three other GOP lawmakers made with her.

“It’s more than a slap on the wrist,” said Mike Malone, the prosecutor for the ethics commission.

This breaking news story will be updated.

State Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, announced he will step down from his leadership role in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Nov. 5, 2017. Caitlyn Strohcstroh@herald-leader.com

