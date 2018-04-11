More Videos

Politics & Government

Kentucky pension bill challenged in court by Beshear and unions for teachers, police

By Jack Brammer

jbrammer@herald-leader.com

April 11, 2018 11:27 AM

FRANKFORT

Attorney General Andy Beshear, along with the Kentucky Education Association and the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police, filed suit Wednesday against the controversial public pension bill Gov. Matt Bevin signed into law Tuesday.

The 49-page lawsuit, filed in Franklin Circuit Court, said the bill, which lawmakers approved on March 29 amidst massive protests of teachers and other public employees, “substantially alters and ultimately reduces the retirement benefits of the over 200,000 active members of the pension systems, including teachers, police officers, and firefighters.”

“In doing so, it breaks the ‘inviolable’ contract that the Commonwealth made with its public employees under state law,” the suit said. “By enacting Senate Bill 151, Gov. Bevin and the General Assembly have substantially impaired and broken that contract, in violation of the Kentucky Constitution.”

It asks for a temporary injunction and a permanent injunction.

The suit is filed against Bevin, Senate President Robert Stivers, House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne and the governing boards of the Teachers’ Retirement System of Kentucky and the Kentucky Retirement Systems.

Bevin’s communications director, Elizabeth Kuhn, issued a statement accusing the attorney general and his father, former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear, of repeatedly using the state’s pension systems for political gain.

“The Beshears have always treated pensions as political currency, so it’s no surprise that Attorney General Beshear filed this political lawsuit today,” said Kuhn. “Over eight years, former Gov. Steve Beshear underfunded the pension system by billions, recklessly diverting much needed funds to other causes and allowing the system to become the worst funded in the country. Now, the attorney general is carrying on the Beshear family legacy by trying to block a law that will strengthen our pension system.”

Kuhn said the attorney general “has threatened litigation since the process began, proving that he cared less about the contents of pension reform and more about scoring political points with the KEA — a reliable source for family fund raising.”

In a statement, House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook, said the pension bill “negatively impacts the retirement systems for teachers and public employees and is certain to be thrown out in court.”

Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics

