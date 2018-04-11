Whoops! Kentucky lawmakers didn’t pass an electronic cigarette tax as they claimed

The Kentucky legislature did not include a 15 percent tax on electronic cigarettes in its tax overhaul bill, despite claiming last week that it did.
At the last minute, lawmakers dropped the proposed tax on vaping products from House Bill 366. But they did not spread the word to everyone at the Capitol as the bill was introduced and rushed to final passage in a matter of hours.
A short summary of the tax bill sent to the news media mistakenly included electronic cigarettes among the items that would be taxed, Senate Republican spokesman John Cox said Wednesday. And one page of the 350-page free conference committee report still carried a reference to electronic cigarettes. It just wasn’t the page that would have levied the tax.
Among other things, the tax bill applies Kentucky’s 6 percent sales tax to 17 services and increases the state cigarette tax from 60 cents to $1.10 a pack.
Kentucky could have expected to raise $245 million more over the next two years from the tax on electronic cigarettes and the 50 cent tax hike on cigarette packs, according to a now-outdated legislative staff analysis. There was no breakdown for how much revenue would be collected just from the electronic cigarette tax.
Earlier discussions of tax changes in Kentucky had included a levy on electronic cigarettes, but the Kentucky Smoke Free Association lobbied against it, said Jason Underwood, a Frankfort lobbyist for the group that includes vaping stores.
“I got the one-page summary they handed out Monday and saw the tax was in there. We were a little concerned,” Underwood said. “But those who had the final word clearly made the right decision.”
Underwood said vaping saves money for Kentucky’s Medicaid budget because its practitioners tend to be people trying to quit smoking. Roughly one-third of the state population gets health coverage through the Medicaid program, funded by the federal and state governments.
“I can tell you that many of the conversations we had (with lawmakers) this year centered on the fact that vaping products should not be counted with tobacco products, because there is no tobacco in our products,” Underwood said.
Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed both the tax bill and the two-year state budget bill this week, something the legislature will have to deal with when it returns to Frankfort on Friday for the 59th day of its 60-day session. The House and Senate can override his vetoes with a constitutional majority — at least 51 members of the House and 20 members of the Senate.
