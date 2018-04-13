Bevin warns lawmakers their tax bill falls $87 million short. Do they have a Plan B?

Gov. Matt Bevin’s office warned Friday that Kentucky lawmakers risk a badly unbalanced state budget because of mistakes they made in their hastily passed tax code overhaul on April 2, which Bevin vetoed this week.
“My team and I have spent the past ten days with tax experts, as well as legislative leaders and staff, analyzing, scoring and attempting to correct House Bill 366, the revenue bill that Governor Bevin vetoed,” state budget director John Chilton said in a statement that Bevin released on Twitter.
“It is now evident that bill, as it was written, overestimated the revenue that would have resulted from it by as much as $87 million,” Chilton wrote. “This would have put the budget out of balance and would have required a budget reduction order early in the fiscal year. If the legislature overrides the budget but fails to override the veto of HB 366, $480 million will need to be raised to make things balance.”
Bevin has urged the legislature to not override his vetoes, and instead to spend the final two days of the legislative session crafting a balanced budget that he would sign into law.
“We can do better than this and, I believe, with input from the job creators, taxpayers and thoughtful legislators in both chambers, we will do exactly that,” Bevin wrote in an opinion piece published in the state’s largest newspapers this week.
Senate budget Chairman Chris McDaniel quickly responded, saying that legislators budgeted about $96 million in “excess funds” — in other words, more income than spending — and they added $50 million more to the state’s “rainy day” reserve fund. All of this should be adequate to cover the shortfall that Chilton is alleging.
“The budget and revenue bills are balanced, and there are excess funds to ensure that they will remain balanced,” McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, said in a Senate floor speech.
In his statement, Chilton also said it’s his understanding the House and Senate are working on new versions of the budget and tax bills they passed last week, although “we are not being told the details.” Bevin is a Republican, as are the majorities in control of both legislative chambers, although they have not always had a close working relationship.
McDaniel later told reporters he does not expect to see new budget and tax bills, only a “cleanup” bill to correct some errors made in House Bill 366, such as the inadvertent removal of a tax incentive used by Toyota and General Electric.
“I don’t foresee there being a (new) budget and tax bill,” McDaniel said. “Obviously, like we talked last night, there’s probably going to be some cleanup stuff. But I can’t imagine that there’s going to be — if there is it will be news to me. Now, do I see some cleanup things? Sure. But a bill? No.”
Friday is the 59th day of the 60-day legislative session, which must end by law Saturday at midnight. If the legislature does not pass a budget, either by overriding the governor’s veto or passing a new budget bill, Bevin would have to call a special session before the state’s fiscal year ends June 30.
The tax bill that was introduced and passed within a matter of hours last week would lower income taxes for most individuals and corporations. It would apply Kentucky’s 6 percent sales tax to 17 services, including auto repair and small animal veterinarian care, and it would increase the state’s cigarette tax from 60 cents a pack to $1.10.
In the Senate Friday, responding to Bevin’s comments, Democratic Leader Ray Jones of Pikeville warned Republican senators against springing any more surprise tax bills on the state.
“We’ve already seen what happens when bills are created in back rooms with no vetting, with no input from the minority party or the public,” Jones said. “You end up with a revenue bill that was strung together at the whim of a handful of people with an $87 million error.”
John Cheves: 859-231-3266, @BGPolitics
Comments