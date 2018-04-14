Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin
Politics & Government

‘Disgusting.’ Condemnation rolls in for Bevin comments on teacher rallies, child assaults.

By Linda Blackford

lblackford@herald-leader.com

April 14, 2018 10:51 AM

Educators, parents and politicians from his own party continued a furious condemnation of Gov. Matt Bevin after he said that teacher protests in Frankfort for better education funding probably led to the sexual assault of children.

“The disgusting comments by Gov. Bevin insinuating that a peaceful protest by teachers would lead to sexual assault are reprehensible,” tweeted state Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville. “I don’t agree with these comments & I find them repulsive. I disagreed with his radio comments about teachers before & I disagree with these.”

In response to Wise’s tweet, Daviess County Superintendent Matt Robbins called for the Republican-led General Assembly — in Frankfort on Saturday for its last day of business — to censure Bevin.

“This is reprehensible and his own party needs to tell him enough is enough,” Robbins said.

Former House Speaker Jeff Hoover, who has been sniping with Bevin over his ethic hearing on sexual harassment had just two sentences on Twitter:

“Out of control. Unhinged.”

Another Republican senator, Whitney Westerfield of Hopkinsville, said on Twitter he was troubled, frustrated and disappointed by Bevin’s comments, “once again needlessly and unjustly demonizing a group of professionals who, like the eight I met with for an hour before we convened, were engaging with legislators peacefully.”

"He's done more to unite us than anything." Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler reacts to Gov. Matt Bevin's comments that a child was likely sexually assaulted in Kentucky while teachers were rallying in Frankfort. Jack Brammerjbrammer@herald-leader.com

On Friday afternoon, Bevin, when asked about teacher leaving their classrooms to rally in Frankfort, said “I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky today a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them.”

He also said children were probably doing drugs or ingesting poison because they were unattended.

Bevin has had a contentious relationship with the state’s teachers and its union, The Kentucky Education Association, which opposed his proposed changes to the state pension system. In the past few months, he condemned what he called their “thug mentality,” and “greedy” and “selfish” behavior, and said they didn’t understand how the state pension system works. In the Friday interview, he also insinuated that protesters came to Frankfort to relax rather than protest, describing them as “hanging out, shoes off ... smoking, leaving trash around, taking the day off.”

This drone video shows the crowd outside the Capitol on Friday as teachers and others rallied for education funding. Alex Slitzaslitz@herald-leader.com

As of Friday, the governor was also at odds with his own party, which in both the House and Senate overrode his veto of the two year budget bill, which contained a broad tax reform measure.

His comments started circulating on social media Friday night, and by Saturday morning, many were ready to weigh in, including the Huffington Post, which published a story titled: “Kentucky Governor Blames Teacher Protest For Inevitable Assault Of Children Left Home Alone.”

Erica McClure is a sexual assault survivor and a teacher at Moore High School in Louisville. “He brought it up, almost weaponizing sexual assault against children to try to take down teachers. It was very upsetting.”

Senate Education Chairman Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, said he was “deeply troubled.

“To suggest that our teachers advocacy efforts throughout this process would lead to the sexual assault of children is unbelievable!” he tweeted

The original video shot by Marcus Green of WDRB in Louisville has almost 3,000 comments, including many people regretting their original vote for Bevin.

“Wow! I am truly embarrassed and ashamed that I voted for you,” tweeted Todd Sowders. “I am sorry to the people that I hurt!”

Kentucky Democrats also jumped into the fray. The Kentucky Democratic Party sent out a fundraising email that said “he has crossed the line and we need to hold him accountable by electing new leaders in Frankfort. Can you chip in $3 to hold Bevin accountable in November?”

Attorney General Andy Beshear, who has tangled with Bevin since they were both elected, said Bevin’s comments “are morally reprehensible and must be condemned by all Kentuckians.”

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio and an active Democrat called the comments “a new low ... I have disagreed with him as a Governor many times but have never been more disappointed in him as a person.”

And the House Democratic Caucus put out a statement saying “Governor Bevin is on the wrong side of history, and as his latest outburst shows, he’s also on the wrong side of simple decency.”

As of Saturday, there was no comment from Bevin or his office.

Linda Blackford: 859-231-1359, @lbblackford

  Comments  

