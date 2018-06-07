In courtroom packed with teachers, judge says he hopes to rule soon in pension case

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said Thursday he will rule "as soon as possible" after hearing more than two hours of arguments about the controversial public pension law in a courtroom primarily packed with teachers.
In arguing against the law, Attorney General Andy Beshear said he was representing 200,000 teachers, state workers and police officers in fighting against the law he said is unconstitutional.
Steve Pitt, general counsel for Gov. Matt Bevin, disagreed and contended that the new law does not hurt anyone.
Arguments focused on whether the legislature followed proper procedures in passing the law and whether it runs counter to an "inviolable contract" — language with state law that guarantees teachers and state workers get the benefits promised when they are hired.
Throughout the proceedings, some in the audience applauded or grumbled, but Pitt said he took no umbrage with their conduct.
Besides attracting teachers, the oral arguments brought to the courthouse House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook. He said he came to support the teachers.
Both Beshear and Adkins are frequently mentioned as Democratic candidates for governor next year. Bevin, a Republican, has not yet said if he will seek re-election in 2019.
Both Beshear and Pitt said Thursday they expect the pension case will go directly to the Kentucky Supreme Court and bypass the Kentucky Court of Appeals after Shepherd rules.
Shepherd has said he wants to rule as quickly as possible because several provision of the new law take effect mid-July.
Bevin failed in his efforts to get Shepherd off the case. The governor, who last month called Shepherd "an incompetent hack," first asked Shepherd to step aside, saying the judge's ruling could afffect Shepherd's retirement benefits.
After Shepherd declined to leave the case, Bevin asked Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton Jr. to remove Shepherd from the case. Minton on Wednesday denied the governor's request.
Pitt said Thursday he does not think Bevin's actions will affect Shepherd's ruling.
