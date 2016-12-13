Morehead State coach Sean Woods faces battery charge after accusations by players

Morehead State University men’s basketball coach Sean Woods is facing a misdemeanor battery charge in Indiana after two of his players accused him of assaulting them during a game, WKYT is reporting.
When Woods was suspended with pay last month, Morehead officials said they were investigating “complaints received” about Woods.
After Morehead’s game at the University of Evansville on Nov. 19, two players, Malik Maitland and Soufiyane Diakite, told a Morehead State police officer that Woods assaulted them during the game, according to the television station. The officer contacted police in Evansville.
Maitland said that during halftime, the coach backhanded him in the chest; Diakite said the coach shoved him during a timeout and again in the locker room, WKYT reported from court documents.
On Tuesday, Woods was charged with battery resulting in bodily harm in Vanderburgh County, Ind., according to WKYT. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 9.
Woods, who is in his fifth season at Morehead, was suspended for one game in 2012 after appearing to shove one of his players, Devon Atkinson, during a loss to Kentucky.
Before this season began, he signed a contract extension with Morehead State through 2020.
“Resulting from complaints received, the institution has begun an investigation involving the head basketball coach,” Morehead Athletics Director Brian Hutchinson said in a statement last month. “While we continue through the formal process, we believe it is prudent to suspend the coach until the investigation is finished.”
Assistant coach Preston Spradlin is leading the team during the investigation.
Woods, a former University of Kentucky star, was the head coach at Mississippi Valley State from 2008 to 2012.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments