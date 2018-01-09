Charles Wesley “Wes” Strader
Charles Wesley “Wes” Strader Provided by WKU Athletics
Charles Wesley “Wes” Strader Provided by WKU Athletics

College Sports

Wes Strader, longtime ‘voice of the Hilltoppers,’ dies

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

January 09, 2018 11:45 PM

A radio play-by-play broadcaster who served as the voice of the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers for more than 36 years died Tuesday night at age 79.

Charles Wesley “Wes” Strader was among the most prominent sports broadcasting figures in Kentucky and was inducted into the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002, according to WKU Athletics. Strader covered WKU football and men’s basketball for radio station WKCT, later called WBLG, and was involved in the coverage of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Sweet Sixteen boy’s basketball championships.

“He was an iconic broadcaster in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and a loyal member of the WKU family, whose friendship and dedication to the Hilltoppers spanned decades,” WKU Athletics Director Todd Stewart said in a news release by the school. “His Hall of Fame broadcasting career was intertwined with generations of our athletes, coaches, administration and fans and positively impacted all whom he touched. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sue, son Chuck, and daughter, Kim.”

On Feb. 21, 2013, WKU unveiled a banner for Strader in the rafters of E.A. Diddle Arena. His banner remains the only banner hung across all WKU sports for a non-player or former coach.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Strader was a Barren County native and grew up near Hiseville, according to WKU Athletics. He began attending WKU sporting events with his father in the 1940s when he was 10 years old.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Gilgeous-Alexander: I could barely feel my legs the last 5 minutes

    Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on playing 39 minutes against Texas A&M.

Gilgeous-Alexander: I could barely feel my legs the last 5 minutes

Gilgeous-Alexander: I could barely feel my legs the last 5 minutes 0:34

Gilgeous-Alexander: I could barely feel my legs the last 5 minutes
John Calipari: Toughness doesn’t necessarily mean roughness 1:25

John Calipari: Toughness doesn’t necessarily mean roughness
Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M 0:35

Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M

View More Video