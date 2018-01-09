Wes Strader, longtime ‘voice of the Hilltoppers,’ dies

A radio play-by-play broadcaster who served as the voice of the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers for more than 36 years died Tuesday night at age 79.
Charles Wesley “Wes” Strader was among the most prominent sports broadcasting figures in Kentucky and was inducted into the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002, according to WKU Athletics. Strader covered WKU football and men’s basketball for radio station WKCT, later called WBLG, and was involved in the coverage of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Sweet Sixteen boy’s basketball championships.
“He was an iconic broadcaster in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and a loyal member of the WKU family, whose friendship and dedication to the Hilltoppers spanned decades,” WKU Athletics Director Todd Stewart said in a news release by the school. “His Hall of Fame broadcasting career was intertwined with generations of our athletes, coaches, administration and fans and positively impacted all whom he touched. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sue, son Chuck, and daughter, Kim.”
On Feb. 21, 2013, WKU unveiled a banner for Strader in the rafters of E.A. Diddle Arena. His banner remains the only banner hung across all WKU sports for a non-player or former coach.
Never miss a local story.
Strader was a Barren County native and grew up near Hiseville, according to WKU Athletics. He began attending WKU sporting events with his father in the 1940s when he was 10 years old.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
With a heavy heart, we share news of the passing of longtime "Voice of the Hilltoppers" Wes Strader.— WKU Sports (@WKUSports) January 10, 2018
| https://t.co/h5B9UBBLv7 pic.twitter.com/o4fB8F1n4X
WKU announced tonight that Wes Strader, essentially 'the Cawood Ledford of Western sports' passed away this evening at age 79. Wes was one of the nicest, classiest people I have met in Kentucky sports. I will miss seeing him at the Sweet Sixteen. May he Rest In Peace— Mark Story (@markcstory) January 10, 2018
Wes Strader's career as the "Voice of the Hilltoppers" spanned 621 WKU Basketball wins, 13 NCAA Tournaments, four Sweet 16 appearances and the 1971 Final Four trip. pic.twitter.com/mhdcjZ5eWA— #SellOutDiddle (@WKUBasketball) January 10, 2018
It's been a tough year, as we've lost two of the great names surrounding WKU Basketball in Wes Strader and Jim McDaniels. But Wes' legacy will continue as his name hangs in the rafters of Diddle Arena with the other all-time greats. pic.twitter.com/kafox9mK7M— #SellOutDiddle (@WKUBasketball) January 10, 2018
For the entirety of head coach Jimmy Feix's head coaching career and 36 years overall, Wes Strader brought our fans all the action.— WKU Football (@WKUFootball) January 10, 2018
Rest in peace, Wes. pic.twitter.com/RjYVuGRX5z
"“He was an iconic broadcaster in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and a loyal member of the WKU family, whose friendship and dedication to the Hilltoppers spanned decades." - @ToddStewartWKU— WKU Sports (@WKUSports) January 10, 2018
More on Wes Strader: https://t.co/fe93AEVxEk pic.twitter.com/uqlyqD8rX5
RIP Wes Strader. He was the Cawood Ledford of WKU sports. And like Cawood, he was one of the nicest guys you will meet. Always smiling. And a pro. You will be missed.— gene abell (@geneabell) January 10, 2018
Comments