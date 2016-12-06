Ex-Cats

December 6, 2016 5:06 PM

Guide: Former Kentucky players in the NBA

By Dennis Varney

The Herald-Leader’s guide to former University of Kentucky players in the NBA.

ERIC BLEDSOE

Team/position: Phoenix Suns guard

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2009-10

On Twitter: @EBled2

Stories: Slims down, stays strong for upcoming season (9-28-16) / No. 44 in Slam Magazine’s top-50 rankings (9-22-16)

DEVIN BOOKER

Team/position: Phoenix Suns guard

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2014-15

On Twitter: @DevinBook

Stories: Suns revolving around Booker’s rising star (11-16-16) / Confident in role as future NBA All-Star (9-26-16) / No. 47 in Slam Magazine’s top-50 rankings (9-21-16) / Fourth in Rookie of the Year voting (5-16-16) / Scored 23 points in Rising Stars Challenge (2-12-16) / Reached finals of 2016 Three-Point Shootout (2-13-16).

WILLIE CAULEY-STEIN

Team/position: Sacramento Kings center

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2012-15

On Twitter: @THEwillieCS15

Stories: Cauley-Stein adopts new attitude (11-10-16) / Staying true to himself while expanding offense (10-16-16)

DEMARCUS COUSINS

Team/position: Sacramento Kings center

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2009-10

On Twitter: @boogiecousins

Stories: If Wizards want Wall happy, offer anybody else to get Cousins (11-10-16) / Cousins, Towns at center of evolving position (10-30-16) / “I have one goal and that’s playoffs” (10-25-16) / Any Kings demonstrations will be “as a team” (9-27-16) / Olympic gold medal “best feeling ever” (8-21-16) / 11 points in All-Star Game (2-14-16) / Fourth career triple-double(2-5-16)

ANTHONY DAVIS

Team/position: New Orleans Pelicans forward/center

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2011-12

On Twitter: @AntDavis23

Stories: Western Conference player of the week (11-21-16) / Even a talent like Davis needs help (10-31-16) / Up to 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds (9-28-16) / Missed final 14 games with knee & shoulder injuries (3-20-16) / Scored franchise-record 59 points, breaking mark previously set by Jamal Mashburn (2-21-16) / 24 points and six rebounds in All-Star Game (2-14-16).

ANDREW HARRISON

Team/position: Memphis Grizzlies guard

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2013-15

On Twitter: @DrewRoc5

Stories: Wins Grizzlies’ backup point guard job (11-21-16) / Makes Grizzlies’ season-opening roster (10-24-16) / Agrees to 3-year deal with Grizzlies (7-10-16)

TERRENCE JONES

Team/position: New Orleans Pelicans forward

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2010-12

On Twitter: @TerrenceJones1

Stories: Signs 1-year deal with Pelicans (7-22-16)

ENES KANTER

Team/position: Oklahoma City Thunder forward

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2010-11

On Twitter: @Enes_Kanter

Stories: Third in NBA’s Sixth Man voting (4-19-16)

MICHAEL KIDD-GILCHRIST

Team/position: Charlotte Hornets forward

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2011-12

On Twitter: @MKG14

Stories: The “free agent” who never left (9-27-16) / Second torn labrum in right shoulder ends season (2-16-16)

BRANDON KNIGHT

Team/position: Phoenix Suns guard

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2010-11

On Twitter: @Goodknight11

Stories: Career-high 38 points (11-21-15) / First career triple-double (11-17-15)

SKAL LABISSIERE

Team/position: Sacramento Kings forward/center

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2015-16

On Twitter: @OneBigHaitian

Stories: On Skal’s rise from ruins of Haiti to NBA (7-12-16) / Kings’ coach says Skal a steal with 28th pick (6-27-16) / “God has a plan for me” (6-24-16)

DEANDRE LIGGINS

Team/position: Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward

Links: Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2008-11

Stories: “Always ready,” Liggins steps up for Cavs (12-6-16) / Makes Cavaliers season-opening roster (10-24-16) / USA Basketball 3x3 champion(8-29-16) / Wins D-League title with Sioux Falls (4-27-16) / Named D-League’s defensive player of the year for second time (4-13-16)

TREY LYLES

Team/position: Utah Jazz forward

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2014-15

On Twitter: @TreyMambaLyles

Stories: Scores career-high 22 points (4-10-16) / 12th overall pick by Jazz (6-24-15) / Father says Lyles’ journey to NBA 14 years in the making (5-22-15)

JODIE MEEKS

Team/position: Orlando Magic guard

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2006-09

On Twitter: @Jmeeks20

JAMAL MURRAY

Team/position: Denver Nuggets guard

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2015-16

On Twitter: @BeMore27

Stories: Scores career-high 24 points (11-23-16) / 7th overall draft pick by Nuggets (6-23-16)

NERLENS NOEL

Team/position: Philadelphia 76ers forward/center

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2012-13

On Twitter: @NerlensNoel3

PATRICK PATTERSON

Team/position: Toronto Raptors forward

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2007-10

On Twitter: @pdpatt

JULIUS RANDLE

Team/position: L.A. Lakers forward

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2013-14

On Twitter: @J30_RANDLE

Stories: Hit game-winning shot vs. Heat (3-31-16) / First career triple-double (3-26-16)

RAJON RONDO

Team/position: Chicago Bulls guard

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2004-06

On Twitter: @RajonRondo

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS

Team/position: Minnesota Timberwolves forward

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2014-15

On Twitter: @KarlTowns

Stories: Unanimous pick for Rookie of the Year (5-16-16) / 6-for-6 in Western Conference’s rookie of the month voting (4-15-16) / Passed Christian Laettner for Timberwolves’ rookie scoring record (4-11-16) / Game-winning hook shot vs. Trail Blazers (4-10-16) / Surprise winner of Skills Challenge (2-13-16) / 18 points in Rising Stars Challenge (2-12-16)

TYLER ULIS

Team/position: Phoenix Suns guard

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2014-16

On Twitter: @tulis3

Stories: “Biggest steal in the draft” (7-30-16) / Hits game-winning 3 in summer league (7-16-16) / Signs guaranteed deal despite being 2nd-rounder (7-5-16) / “Being able to play with Devin again was worth the wait” until second round (6-24-16)

JOHN WALL

Team/position: Washington Wizards guard

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2009-10

On Twitter: @JohnWall

2015-16 season: If Wizards want Wall happy, offer anybody else to get Cousins (11-10-16) / “Looked great” in first training camp practice (9-27-16) / Playing with bone spur “kind of nasty” (6-30-16) / Undergoes surgery on both knees (5-5-16) / 22 points in All-Star Game (2-14-16)

KYLE WILTJER

Team/position: Houston Rockets forward

UK career: 2011-13

On Twitter: @kwiltj

Stories: Makes Rockets’ season-opening roster (10-24-16) / Agrees to deal with Rockets (6-26-16)

JAMES YOUNG

Team/position: Boston Celtics guard

Links: NBA.com game log / Basketball-Reference.com

UK career: 2013-14

On Twitter: @realjamesyoung

Stories: Young wins Celtics’ final roster spot (10-24-16) / Make-or-break time for Young’s career (9-30-16)

Notes

▪  Aaron Harrison was waived by the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 3, 2017.

▪  Archie Goodwin was waived by the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 20, 2016.

▪  Alex Poythress was waived by the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 17, 2016. He is playing for their D-League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

▪  Dakari Johnson, Ramon Harris, Archie Goodwin and Doron Lamb are also playing in the D-League.

▪  NBA veterans Tayshaun Prince and Nazr Mohammed have yet to sign with a team for the 2016-17 season.

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

