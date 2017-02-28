Grizzlies’ Vince Carter ejected after elbowing Suns’ Devin Booker

NBA veteran Vince Carter was ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies’ game Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns after appearing to hit second-year star Devin Booker in the face with an elbow.
Booker, who starred in college at Kentucky, had hacked at the ball just before Carter drove to the basket and threw the elbow. The play happened with 3:54 to go in the first quarter.
It wasn’t the first tussle this season between these two teams. Tyler Ulis was ejected, and later fined, after coming to Booker’s defense during an altercation at the end of the teams’ game on Feb. 8.
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
Vince Carter elbows Devin Booker and gets EJECTED! #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/jI6n5angyT— The Fuzz (@TheFuzzNBA) March 1, 2017
"Get off my lawn!" -- Vince Carter to Devin Booker, probablyhttps://t.co/Bu2rZkLKzZ pic.twitter.com/i31ZbH5BC2— SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) March 1, 2017
Grizzlies' Vince Carter ejected after this elbow on Suns' Devin Booker— NBA.com (@NBAcom) March 1, 2017
WATCH: https://t.co/kqNv9ouVsc pic.twitter.com/lLQABhkgQa
Comments