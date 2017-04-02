Ex-Cats

April 2, 2017

Alex Poythress scores in double figures in NBA debut for Sixers

By Dennis Varney

Former University of Kentucky star Alex Poythress was officially signed by the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, and he didn’t have to wait long to make his NBA debut.

He subbed in for Dario Saric with 4:28 to go in the first quarter Sunday night against the Toronto Raptors and scored his first NBA points on a dunk less than two minutes later.

Poythress finished with 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot in 24 minutes in the 76ers’ 113-105 loss. He was 4-for-8 from the field and 3-for-3 at the free-throw line.

Fellow former Wildcat Patrick Patterson had six points and two rebounds for Toronto.

Poythress had spent all of his first pro season in the NBA Development League. He averaged 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

“It expanded my game,” Poythress told CSN Philly about his D-League experience. “I really started shooting the ball well, just being more aggressive out there, just confidence, everything — it’s helped me a lot.

“That’s what everybody does: try to grind, try to work, never stop working and just try to wait for the opportunity, ’cause it’ll come at some point.”

Poythress had shot 40.3 percent from three-point range in the D-League, but he was 0-for-3 from behind the arc Sunday.

He has five more games to show what he can do at the NBA level.

Sixers Coach Brett Brown said before Sunday’s game that he wouldn’t hesitate to put Poythress in his lineup.

“He will do pretty much what every player we’ve brought in 24-hours before we play a game: you shake his hand, introduce yourself and then put him immediately into a game,” Brown told CSN Philly. “We’ve done that an abundance of time and he’ll be no different.”

