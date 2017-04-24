Report: UK’s Bam Adebayo hiring an agent, will stay in NBA Draft

Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo is signing with an agent and will stay in the NBA Draft, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Monday.
Adebayo, who just wrapped up his freshman season, had announced on April 5 that he would enter the draft but keep his options open by signing with an agent.
“I want to be absolutely sure that I’m making the right decision for me and my mom,” Adebayo said at that time. “I’m looking forward to the process, and I appreciate the support of the coaches, my teammates and the fans. No matter what happens, it’s been an unbelievable ride.”
Adebayo averaged 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. He also led UK with 57 blocks.
Teammates De’Aaron Fox, Isaiah Briscoe, Malik Monk and Isaac Humphries have also entered the NBA Draft and will not return. Freshman Hamidou Diallo announced Sunday that he’d enter the draft, but not sign with an agent to keep the option open to return to UK.
Kentucky has also lost Derek Willis and Dominique Hawkins to graduation.
DraftExpress’ latest 2017 mock draft, from April 12, three UK players being chosen — Fox fifth, Monk sixth and Adebayo 31st. That site had Diallo going 22nd in its 2018 mock draft before his announcement Sunday.
