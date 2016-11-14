Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Michigan State game

How to follow Tuesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Michigan State in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Kentucky (2-0) is ranked No. 2 by The Associated Press. The Spartans (0-1) are No. 13 this week.
Game time is 7 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Dick Vitale.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 80, Sirius Channel 80
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
ALSO:
Tuesday night’s second game of the Champions Classic between No. 1 Duke and No. 7 Kansas tips off after Kentucky-Michigan State on ESPN.
