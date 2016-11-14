UK Men's Basketball

November 14, 2016 7:53 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Michigan State game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Tuesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Michigan State in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Kentucky (2-0) is ranked No. 2 by The Associated Press. The Spartans (0-1) are No. 13 this week.

Game time is 7 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Dick Vitale.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 80, Sirius Channel 80

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

ALSO:

Tuesday night’s second game of the Champions Classic between No. 1 Duke and No. 7 Kansas tips off after Kentucky-Michigan State on ESPN.

