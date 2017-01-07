UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Arkansas game

How to follow Saturday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Arkansas in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Razorbacks (12-2, 1-1) are not ranked.

Game time is 8:30 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dave Neal; analysis, Jon Sundvold; sideline, Tara Petrolino.

Note: This game was originally scheduled to be televised on the SEC Network but was moved to ESPN when Saturday night’s North Carolina-North Carolina State game was postponed because of inclement weather.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 83

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @markcornelison

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

