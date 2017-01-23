Fox injury ‘discombobulated’ Kentucky; timing of return unclear

0:50 Wenyen Gabriel likes late games Pause

1:08 Isaac Humphries has found his aggressiveness again

0:31 Calipari: Bam Adebayo should strangle guys

0:29 'I want my 5-year-old .. to see people care'

5:13 Mitchell, UK players pleased after Auburn win

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:12 Kenny Payne: Bam Adebayo is too nice

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'