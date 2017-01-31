De’Aaron Fox sits out Kentucky-Georgia game

Point guard De’Aaron Fox was declared out of Kentucky’s basketball game Tuesday night shortly before the Wildcats were to tip off against Georgia in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky announced a starting lineup of Isaiah Briscoe, Malik Monk, Derek Willis, Bam Adebayo and Isaac Humphries.
UK said Fox was sidelined because of an illness.
The freshman is Kentucky’s second-leading scorer at 15.9 points per game. He averages 4.4 rebounds and a team-best 5.7 assists guiding Kentucky’s fast-paced offense.
Fox started all 21 of UK’s previous games and is second on the team in minutes played behind Malik Monk.
On Monday, Fox was named one of 10 finalists for the 2017 Bob Cousy Award, which is presented to the nation’s top point guard.
