Analyst provides latest insight on Bamba, Diallo and other UK possibilities for 2017-18

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU Pause 3:55 A glimpse at U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 1:01 McConnell speaks about miners' health benefits on U.S. Senate floor 0:37 Student chose Alice Lloyd College to 'graduate with as little debt as possible' 1:53 Cal to Bam: "Go." 2:25 Get an underwater view of the Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo swimming 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 1:11 Milestones in the 44-year history of Commonwealth Stadium 0:59 John Soper on Woodford County's success 4:04 The Immunization Baby Book Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

UK basketball recruiting target Mohamed Bamba is one of the best prospects in the 2017 class and an interesting kid off the court. He talks about being a "different kind of recruit." broberts@herald-leader.com