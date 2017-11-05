Moses Brown is one of the top centers in the class of 2018.
Moses Brown is one of the top centers in the class of 2018. Gregory Payan AP
Moses Brown is one of the top centers in the class of 2018. Gregory Payan AP

UK Men's Basketball

Calipari jumps back into recruitment of five-star center. UK is his ‘dream school.’

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

November 05, 2017 9:45 PM

The newest name on John Calipari’s recruiting list in this hard-to-figure 2018 class is actually one that’s been there before.

Calipari and UK assistant coach Tony Barbee made the trip to New York on Sunday to see Moses Brown, one of the top post players in high school basketball.

Brown — a 7-footer from Bronx, N.Y. — appeared to be one of the Cats’ top frontcourt targets going into the spring travel circuit earlier this year, but he never received a UK scholarship offer and no longer seemed to be on Calipari’s radar entering the fall.

Then came Sunday’s visit.

“It happened so fast, it just kind of caught everybody off guard,” Malcolm Brown, the player’s father, told the Herald-Leader on Sunday night. “(Calipari) was in and out. He was back and forth with it. A lot of other schools have been in the mix. And now he’s back around.

“Moses does like the school — it’s always been his dream school. He’s kind of hesitant right now making a commitment, because, like I said, everything just happened so quick.”

Brown averaged 14.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 25.6 minutes per game on the Under Armour circuit earlier this year and is ranked by Scout.com as the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 2 center in the class of 2018.

He dropped a few spots in the rankings over the course of the summer, but Brown still projects as one of the top big men in the 2018 class, and his father said Calipari remarked on how much he thinks he’s improved since the beginning of the year.

“He felt like his motor wasn’t there like he wanted it to be, but he knows that he has a really good work ethic and he’s confident that he will be successful in his program,” he said.

Bol Bol — a 7-3 power forward from Los Angeles — is currently the only frontcourt player in the senior class with a UK scholarship offer, but Oregon has emerged as the favorite in his recruitment.

Brown’s father said Calipari did not formally extended an offer Sunday, but the UK coach did invite the family to take an official visit to Lexington this coming weekend (usually a sign that an offer is forthcoming). Obligations to his high school team, Archbishop Molloy (N.Y.), will prevent Brown from making the trip then, his father said.

The timing of that is important, because this coming weekend will be the final one before the end of the early signing period, which starts Wednesday and runs through Nov. 15.

Brown also played in a major showcase in New Jersey on Sunday, and the family had not yet had a chance to have a lengthy conversation about the renewed interest from Kentucky. His father said he couldn’t yet speak on Moses’ behalf on whether Sunday’s visit could lead to a commitment in time for the early signing period.

“I do know that he was very impressed with them coming to see him,” he said.

Brown has already taken official visits to Maryland, Florida State, UCLA and Louisville. (The Cardinals have since been cut from the list). Before Calipari’s visit, the Terrapins had 100 percent of the predictions on Brown’s Crystal Ball page, and it sounds like they’ll be the team to beat if the Cats are serious about landing the five-star center.

“Maryland is still on the top of the list,” Malcolm Brown told the Herald-Leader on Sunday night.

More Videos

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 1:35

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House

Pause
Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 0:26

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 1:14

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'.

Stephen Johnson says UK's offense got off track 1:18

Stephen Johnson says UK's offense got off track

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 2:44

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now'

Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' 2:53

Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable'

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead 1:56

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:37

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

Will Jeff Hoover resign as Speaker of the House? 'Absolutely not' 0:14

Will Jeff Hoover resign as Speaker of the House? 'Absolutely not'

Rand Paul talks about how his close call with a gunman changed him 0:42

Rand Paul talks about how his close call with a gunman changed him

  • Top center recruit says Calipari has compared him to Davis, Cauley-Stein

    No. 1 center Moses Brown talks about the latest in his recruitment and the recent interest from John Calipari and other big-name coaches.

Top center recruit says Calipari has compared him to Davis, Cauley-Stein

No. 1 center Moses Brown talks about the latest in his recruitment and the recent interest from John Calipari and other big-name coaches.

Ben Roberts broberts@herald-leader.com

The Cats return to this recruitment in a pretty good spot, though.

Brown’s father repeated the words “dream school” multiple times when talking about his son’s interest in Kentucky, and — despite Calipari’s relative silence during the weeks preceding Sunday’s visit — there were plenty of kind words for both the Wildcats’ program and UK’s coach.

“It’s just a legendary place to play,” Malcolm Brown said. “All the kids are excited about Kentucky, the bright lights, the big stage. And he’s very competitive and he wants to be around the best.

“Coming from Calipari, it’s always an impressive thing. Everybody that plays this game would love to be a part of that. Moses was really, really impressed with it. And hopefully we’ll find a home.”

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 1:35

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House

Pause
Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 0:26

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 1:14

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'.

Stephen Johnson says UK's offense got off track 1:18

Stephen Johnson says UK's offense got off track

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 2:44

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now'

Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' 2:53

Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable'

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead 1:56

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:37

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

Will Jeff Hoover resign as Speaker of the House? 'Absolutely not' 0:14

Will Jeff Hoover resign as Speaker of the House? 'Absolutely not'

Rand Paul talks about how his close call with a gunman changed him 0:42

Rand Paul talks about how his close call with a gunman changed him

  • Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

    Kentucky freshman center Nick Richards says he can do more than shoot a hook shot, but if that’s what the team needs . . .

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

View More Video