Kentucky’s Calipari ponders Payne-to-Louisville speculation

When Friday’s news conference turned to associate coach Kenny Payne’s future opportunities to be a head coach, no media person mentioned Louisville. None had to. John Calipari did.

“The greatest thing” was that after working at UK, “he doesn’t have to leave unless it’s a great job,” Calipari said of Payne, who of course is a U of L graduate.

Calipari also saluted Payne’s loyalty. “In this profession, you’ve got to be like brothers,” the UK coach said, “because it’s just too hard.”

With that, Calipari saluted the job done by David Padgett, who became U of L interim coach with the dismissal of Rick Pitino in the preseason.

“I think Dave’s doing a great job,” Calipari said. It was “not fair” for Padgett to have to answer questions about the ongoing issues off the court.

That inspired a cryptic question from Calipari. “Who could be out there throwing landmines in front of (Padgett)?” he said.

How John Calipari has avoided the flu

Three in a row?

Tennessee can try to add to the adage about bad things coming in threes. The Vols are seeking their third straight home victory against Kentucky.

That hasn’t happened since Tennessee won seven straight home games against Kentucky from 1979 through 1985. That is the longest losing streak on an opponent’s court in UK basketball history.

Notre Dame won six straight home games against Kentucky from 1936 through 1950.

Teams that have won five straight home games against UK are Tennessee (1973 through 1977), North Carolina (2005-2014), Florida (2005-2009) and Indiana (1983-2008).

Calipari on Vols' Barnes: I hate playing friends Kentucky's John Calipari and Tennessee's Rick Barnes are good friends but will be opposing coaches on Saturday night in Knoxville.

Etc.

Tom Hart, Sean Farnham and sideline reporter Kris Budden will call the game for the SEC Network.

Kevin Knox is no longer working with the guards Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox and head coach John Calipari talk about his 16 points and 11 rebounds at LSU.