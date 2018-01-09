Jarred Vanderbilt inching his way toward debut for Kentucky basketball team

A day after John Calipari casually mentioned on his weekly call-in show that Jarred Vanderbilt had returned to practice, the UK freshman was back in his customary spot on the Rupp Arena court, putting up jump shots a couple of hours before the Wildcats were scheduled to play Tuesday night.

Vanderbilt — a five-star recruit from the 2017 class — has yet to play for Kentucky after suffering a left foot injury in September. He hasn’t spoken to reporters since the program’s media day in October, and Calipari hasn’t said much of substance about when — or if — Vanderbilt would play this season.

The uncertainty surrounding Vanderbilt’s injury has led to much fan speculation, constant questions about his status and a weekly dissection of any social media posts related to his participation with the team.

Calipari’s brief update on his radio show Monday night was the first confirmation that Vanderbilt was actually back on the practice floor.

“Jarred today was really good,” the UK coach said. “Jarred changed the practice today. He just was so physical, so tough.”

UK radio announcer and call-in show host Tom Leach asked Calipari how close Vanderbilt was to his first game action as a Wildcat.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” UK’s coach responded. “But he was good today, boy. It’d be nice to get him back. … Jarred is a step at a time, trying to figure out when we can get him back.”

The Herald-Leader was told Tuesday that he is not expected to play against Texas A&M, but he has been practicing with the team to some degree for a few days, and he was a full participant in Monday’s session.

Before Tuesday’s game, Vanderbilt wore a tanktop and UK game shorts, put up shots for more than an hour and worked on individual endurance drills. moving freely on the court.

UK’s original statement announcing Vanderbilt’s injury said the UK freshman was supposed to return to the court in January, though that timetable has shifted a couple of times, and Calipari has said recently that he didn’t know if Vanderbilt would play at all this season. His return to practice indicates he’s closer to game ready than that last, grim possibility would indicate.

Calipari also stressed the importance of Vanderbilt — the No. 12 recruit nationally in the class of 2017, according to the 247Sports composite rankings — during UK’s media day in the fall.

“It affects us two different ways,” Calipari said. “One, if we were to press or play a small lineup, it would have been with him in there. Second thing is, if we were going against zone offense, the first thing you do is put him in the middle of the zone because of how he plays, passes, drives, his ability to make plays. So that changes us.

“Now we’re trying to figure out how much do we press and how do we press. We’re trying to figure out who do we attack in the middle of the zone, which has been one of our ways of really playing.”

Calipari also called Vanderbilt the team’s best shot blocker, and the 6-foot-9 forward came to UK with the reputation as one of the best rebounders in the high school ranks.

Vanderbilt also arrived with a history of foot and ankle injuries. He injured his left foot two summers ago, and that setback lingered into his senior season of high school. Vanderbilt hurt his right ankle late in the Jordan Brand Classic in April, an unfortunate end to what was otherwise a stellar showing on the postseason all-star circuit.

“Injuries happen. It’s part of the game,” Vanderbilt said in October. “My biggest thing is just getting healthy and moving on from it. Just trying to put the injury behind me and just playing my game.”