Kentucky? Duke? UNC? Top basketball recruit E.J. Montgomery updates his future plans.

While going through drills Monday — during one of the first McDonald’s All-American practices of the week — UK signee Immanuel Quickley turned toward five-star big man EJ Montgomery and shouted out a message.
“Big Blue Nation!” Quickley yelled.
That’ll be a common theme for Montgomery this week.
The 6-foot-11 prospect from nearby Marietta, Ga., is one of the top frontcourt prospects in the class of 2018, and he’s one of only three uncommitted players at this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game.
Montgomery — No. 6 overall in the 247Sports rankings — decommitted from Auburn last fall and was largely quiet about his recruitment until a few weeks ago, when he took unofficial visits to Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina.
There are multiple signees from each of those program’s in Atlanta for this week’s McDonald’s Game events, and that makes Montgomery a popular player.
“All these guys have been trying to recruit me a little bit,” he said. “It’s a continuation from — they always text me and hit me up about coming to their schools, too, so I knew when I came up here there was going to be a lot of that.”
Montgomery doesn’t appear to be anywhere close to a decision, however.
He said Monday that he still plans to take official visits to UK, Duke and UNC this spring, return trips to the three schools that most recruiting analysts believe to be at the top of his list. He also said official visits to Vanderbilt, Georgetown and Wake Forest were possible, and he listed Georgia as a school under consideration after a meeting with new head coach Tom Crean.
“They’re a hometown team, and me and Tom Crean have a good relationship,” Montgomery said. “(He said) that I can come in and he can build the program around me and just be that versatile ‘4’ that he wants me to be.”
That’s what every school on his list wants him to be.
Montgomery and his family spent about an hour with UK assistant coach Kenny Payne — the Cats’ expert instructor on frontcourt players — courtside before Kentucky’s home game against Missouri at Rupp Arena last month.
UK does not yet have any commitments from post players in the class of 2018.
“It was a great visit. Great atmosphere,” Montgomery said. “I have a good relationship with the coaches, and they’re one of my top schools right now.
“Just talking about how I can come in and fit, and how I can help their team out. They see me as a ‘4’ guy — a versatile ‘4’ guy — who can shoot the 15-foot jumper.”
Quickley played on the same summer circuit as Montgomery and knows his game well. The UK point guard signee said he’s spent a good portion of the week so far trying to keep the uncommitted star away from Duke commitments RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson, two of their teammates on the East team.
The 247Sports Crystal Ball is heavy on Duke predictions for Montgomery, but Quickley said he doesn’t think the five-star big man has made up his mind on his college destination. And he won’t let up until he does.
Montgomery smiled and said, “A lot,” when asked how much Quickley has been recruiting him. “When he passes me the ball and gives me an assist, he just says, ‘We can have a lot of that at Kentucky.’”
