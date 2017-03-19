Kentucky women in the NCAA tourney: Live updates

Follow along Sunday afternoon as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on Ohio State University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional in Memorial Coliseum.
The game was scheduled to tip off at noon.
Kentucky brings a 22-10 record into Sunday’s game and is the No. 4 seed in the Lexington Regional. The Wildcats finished the regular season tied for third place in the Southeastern Conference and were defeated in the semifinals of the league tournament. Kentucky won its NCAA Tournament opener, 73-70 over Belmont, on Friday.
Ohio State comes to Lexington with a 27-6 record and is the No. 5 seed in the Lexington Regional. The Buckeyes finished the regular season as champions of the Big Ten Conference (15-1) but were defeated in the semifinals of the league tournament. Ohio State won its NCAA Tournament opener, 70-63 over Western Kentucky, on Friday.
Ohio State leads the all-time series against Kentucky, 13-9. Ohio State won the most recent meeting, 53-51, on Jan. 6, 2007, in Columbus, Ohio..
Sunday’s game is being televised regionally on ESPN2. The broadcast is also available online at WatchESPN.com. A live radio broadcast is available on WLKT-FM 103.9 in Lexington.
The winner between Kentucky and Ohio State will advance to next weekend’s Lexington Regional semifinals in Rupp Arena.
