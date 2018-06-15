Kentucky women, Matthew Mitchell pick up another transfer

The University of Kentucky women's basketball team picked up another transfer Friday, with former Arizona State standout Sabrina Haines announcing that she was headed to Lexington.
“On to the next chapter! So excited to be a Wildcat!” tweeted Haines, a 5-foot-10 guard from Phoenix, who played in 75 games with 38 starts for the Sun Devils.
Haines, who was averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds a game early last season before being sidelined with a knee injury, will sit out the 2018-19 season per NCAA transfer rules.
She will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Haines scored in double figures 18 times in her college career and averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals at Desert Vista High School.
Haines joins Nae Nae Cole, a 6-foot-3 junior forward who transferred from North Carolina State last month, on the UK roster. Cole will also sit out this coming season and will have one season of eligibility at Kentucky.
Comments