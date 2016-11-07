A second guess of late UK play calling vs. Georgia that isn’t fair

1:36 Mychal Mulder happy with double-double Pause

2:29 Mark Stoops: The recipe was right

1:22 Believe it or not, Asbury had fun

1:10 Calipari on what Kentucky got out of win over Asbury

1:14 De'Aaron Fox: We're feeding off each other

1:57 Benny Snell: It's nerve-racking, but that's football

3:04 Boom Williams: I probably won't be able to sleep tonight

0:40 Sen. Rand Paul criticizes FBI Director James Comey

1:15 Tai Wynyard trying to find his role