Who else will join Kentucky’s football recruiting class of 2017?

With the addition of highly touted defensive end Jordan Wright on Wednesday, the UK football program has 21 commitments, and — as of Thursday morning — the No. 20-ranked recruiting class nationally for next year.
Mark Stoops and the Wildcats aren’t done yet.
Though Stoops has publicly mentioned a smaller number, it seems more likely that UK will look to add four or five more players to its 2017 class.
It’s realistic to expect that at least a couple of four-star prospects could be late additions for the Cats.
Here’s a group of nine recruits — five who have already taken official visits to UK, and four more who are scheduled to visit Lexington next month — to watch in the run-up to national signing day on Feb. 1:
Lynn Bowden (athlete): A dynamic play-maker from Youngstown, Ohio — the hometown of Stoops and Vince Marrow — Bowden is a consensus four-star recruit and has been mentioned as possibly deserving of a five-star ranking by Scout.com. He had more than 3,500 yards of total offense this past season, scoring 57 touchdowns. Bowden projects as either an offensive “skill” player or defensive back at the college level, and his versatility makes him arguably UK’s top remaining target. The Cats have hosted him for multiple visits this year and appear to be in good shape. Schools such as Michigan State, Nebraska and Penn State have been linked to his recruitment, but one recruiting analyst recently told the Herald-Leader that it would likely come down to UK and Indiana. If that’s the case, the Cats should land him.
247Sports Crystal Ball favorite: Kentucky
Yusuf Corker (cornerback): ESPN ranks the 6-foot prospect from Stockbridge, Ga., as the No. 21 cornerback nationally for the 2017 class. He took his official visit to UK this month and is focused on the Wildcats, Michigan State, South Carolina and Tennessee. Corker is expected to announce his college decision Monday.
247Sports Crystal Ball favorite: Tennessee
Danny Davis (wide receiver): UK’s top-ranked remaining target on the Rivals.com board — that website has him as the No. 12 receiver and No. 86 overall player in the 2017 class — Davis took an official visit to Lexington this month and also visited for fall camp. His recruitment has been tough to read. The 6-2 prospect from Springfield, Ohio, has also been linked to Penn State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and a few others, but Marrow has established a close relationship with him, and the Cats might be in the driver’s seat heading into the final stages of his recruitment. It’s possible that Davis won’t be ready to announce a decision until signing day.
247Sports Crystal Ball favorite: Kentucky
Zalontae Hillery (offensive lineman): Another player who took his official visit to UK this month, Hillery has been committed to Miami since July. The 6-6, 280-pound Georgia native is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 50 offensive tackle in the senior class. Hillery has said that he’s solid with his commitment to the Hurricanes, but he’s also planning to take official visits to Florida and North Carolina State next month. If he does decide to flip, UK would be an option.
247Sports Crystal Ball favorite: Committed to Miami
Thayer Munford (offensive lineman): A consensus four-star recruit, Munford has been UK’s top target on the offensive line for the past few weeks. The 6-6, 325-pounder from Cincinnati is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 27 offensive tackle in the class. His recruitment seems pretty simple at this stage. It boils down to whether or not Ohio State will extend a scholarship offer. If the Buckeyes do offer, Munford probably will sign with them. If OSU looks elsewhere, UK has emerged as the clear favorite, according to recruiting analysts who have spoken to the Herald-Leader in recent days. This one might not be settled until signing day, and the Buckeyes could swoop in at any time with that offer.
247Sports Crystal Ball favorite: Kentucky
Kevaughn Dingle (wide receiver): 247Sports ranks Dingle as a four-star recruit and the No. 37 wide receiver in the class. He had been committed to Miami for nearly nine months before opening up his recruitment last week, saying that the Hurricanes’ coaches had not been in contact with him over the previous few weeks. The Miami native immediately named UK his top school, and he’s expected to take an official visit to Lexington on the weekend before national signing day.
247Sports Crystal Ball favorite: Kentucky
Jon Ford (defensive lineman): Ford — a 6-5, 250-pound lineman — is scheduled to take an official visit to UK next month. Rivals ranks him as the No. 24 defensive tackle in the class, and he’d be another welcome addition to UK’s defensive front of the future. Ford — from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — has been committed to Miami for nearly a year and is expected to visit there after his trip to Lexington. He’ll be a tough flip, but he is teammates with Jordan Wright, who committed to the Cats on Wednesday.
247Sports Crystal Ball favorite: Committed to Miami
Jacquez Jones (wide receiver): Jones has been committed to Tennessee since May, but he recently told the Herald-Leader that he plans to take an official visit to UK on Jan. 14, then visit Knoxville the following weekend. ESPN ranks him as the No. 76 wide receiver in the 2017 class. The 5-11 prospect is from Clearwater, Fla.
247Sports Crystal Ball favorite: Committed to Tennessee
Bruce Judson (athlete): Rivals and ESPN both rank Judson — a Cocoa, Fla., native — as a four-star recruit and one of the top athletes in the country. UK is recruiting him as an offensive skill player who could play receiver and possibly run a little Wildcat QB. Judson is committed to South Florida, but former Bulls coach Willie Taggart, who is now at Oregon, recently extended a Ducks scholarship offer, and Judson has a close relationship with the coach. Still, he’ll visit UK next month and the Cats appear to have a decent shot. Virginia Tech is also a finalist.
247Sports Crystal Ball trend: Flip to Oregon
Notes
▪ Several other class of 2017 recruits — such as cornerback Zamari Maxwell and linemen Brandon Henderson, Melvin Johnson and Tedarrell Slaton — have been mentioned as possible UK visitors in January. Those will also be names to watch as signing day approaches.
▪ It seems likely that UK will also add a linebacker to its 2017 class, but none made this list and it’s unclear where that commitment would come from. The Cats have commitments from only two LBs so far: outside linebacker Jamin Davis and jack linebacker Alex King.
▪ UK already has commitments from four wide receivers — Josh Ali, Isaiah Epps, Javonte Richardson and Clevan Thomas — but the Cats are expected to add more at that position, as the previous list of targets illustrates.
▪ Highly touted Alabama commitments Mac Jones and Jedrick Wills continue to be talked about as possible UK flips — Wills even visited campus this month — but there’s no indication at this point that either is a realistic addition.
▪ None of UK’s 21 commitments have visits set up to other schools. So, for the time being, the Cats don’t seem to be in danger of losing any recruits.
▪ UK commitment breakdown by position: QB (2), RB (1), WR (4), OL (3), DL (5), LB (2), DB (4).
UK football commitments for the class of 2017
Player
Pos
Ht
Wt
Hometown
Rivals
Scout
ESPN
247
Tyrell Ajian
DB
6-1
185
Mansfield, Ohio
****
***
****
****
Josh Ali
WR
6-0
175
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Quinton Bohanna
DT
6-4
300
Cordova, Tenn.
***
***
***
***
Danny Clark
QB
6-4
230
Akron, Ohio
***
****
****
***
Jamin Davis
LB
6-2
190
Ludwici, Ga.
***
***
***
***
Sebastien Dolcine
OL
6-4
285
Hollywood, Fla.
**
**
***
**
Cedrick Dort
CB
6-1
165
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
**
***
***
***
Austin Dotson
OL
6-6
290
Belfry, Ky.
**
**
***
***
Isaiah Epps
WR
6-3
185
Jenks, Okla.
***
***
Phil Hoskins
DL
6-5
275
Toldeo, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Alex King
LB
6-3
225
Mason, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Lonnie Johnson
DB
6-3
205
Gary, Ind.
***
***
***
***
Bryant Koback
RB
5-11
190
Holland, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Michael Nesbitt
DB
6-0
175
Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Joshua Paschal
DE
6-4
255
Olney, Md.
****
****
****
****
JaVonte Richardson
WR
6-4
210
Maple Heights, Ohio
****
****
****
****
Clevan Thomas
WR
6-0
190
Pembroke Pines, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Naasir Watkins
OL
6-5
300
Olney, Md.
***
**
***
***
Chris Whittaker
DE
6-4
250
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Walker Wood
QB
6-0
190
Lexington, Ky.
***
***
***
***
Jordan Wright
DE
6-5
230
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
***
***
***
***
